Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.5.1, adding a new Show Depth Data contextual menu command (if data is available in HEIC files), both a depth blur filter and a depth black & white filter, and an inverse fisheye effect. The graphic conversion and editing utility will also now check preferences upon launch and offer a rebuild/restore option if they are invalid. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 177 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
GraphicConverter 10.5.1
