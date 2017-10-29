Econ Technologies has released ChronoAgent 1.8, the synchronization and backup utility that works with Econ’s ChronoSync app to provide direct connectivity to a remote Mac. The update adds compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, implements a multi-channel session protocol to better support concurrent operations, adds explicit support for APFS volumes and volume operations, and more efficiently compiles and displays ChronoAgent statistics in the ChronoAgent Monitor menu. ChronoAgent is priced at $14.99, but it can be purchased as a bundle with ChronoSync for $59.98 (a savings of $5). ($14.99 new, free update, 12.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
