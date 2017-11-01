Apple has released Safari 11.0.1 for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6. OS X (High Sierra 10.13.1 also includes it; see “macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra Offers Minor Fixes and More Emoji,” 1 November 2017). The update fixes two security concerns: an inconsistent user interface issue that could lead to address bar spoofing if visiting a malicious Web site and multiple memory corruption issues in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Safari 11.0.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.11.6+)
Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
Comments about Safari 11.0.1
Since this upgrade my contacts list on the RHS on facebook only shows a few contacts. I have to resize window to then show the full list. Even then when I do a bit of back and forth on facebook it reverts back to only showing a handfull of contacts!
Hi!
Your link goes to the main Safari page as vs. a security info page or 11.0.1 download page. I'm looking just for the download itself, nor the MAS Update feature.
Earlier today I was able to download the Sierra 2017-001 security updater but now I can't figure out how I did it! looking at the security updates info page:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222
Ack!
Your link goes to the main Safari page as vs. a security info page or 11.0.1 download page. I'm looking just for the download itself, nor the MAS Update feature.
Earlier today I was able to download the Sierra 2017-001 security updater but now I can't figure out how I did it! looking at the security updates info page:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222
Ack!
The best I can find is the security notes at
http://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208223
Updated...
http://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208223
Updated...
Yup, I saw that page too. No download link. Appears Apple customers are expected to have unlimited bandwidth and download the updates over and over for each device.