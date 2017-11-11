Shirt Pocket released SuperDuper 3.0, a major update to the drive-cloning and backup app that brings full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, as well as support for HFS+ and APFS volumes. The release also adds support for snapshot copying on APFS boot volumes, improves many parts of the user experience, and updates system requirements to 10.10 Yosemite. If you previously purchased a license for SuperDuper, you can upgrade to version 3.0 for free. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 5.0 MB, 10.10+)
