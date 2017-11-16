KeyCue 8.6

Ergonis has released version 8.6 of its keyboard cheat sheet utility KeyCue, adding the new Tioga theme (with light text on a dark background) and updating the Tenaya theme (using Apple’s UI font on OS X 10.10 Yosemite and later). The update also shifts to using BBEdit instead of TextWrangler as the default editor for theme definitions, speeds up drawing of themes with gradients, cleans up relics from previous French and German localizations, and fixes a potential memory leak. (€19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.8 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
