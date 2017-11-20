TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 20 November 2017

Microsoft Office 2016 15.40 -- Microsoft has issued version 15.40 of its Office 2016 application suite, a maintenance update focused on security. The release provides enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure in Word and patches a security feature bypass vulnerability in Excel that allowed an attacker to embed a malicious control in an Excel worksheet. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.2 -- The Omni Group released version 5.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding automation support through JavaScript (in addition to AppleScript) and improving overall performance when opening and using larger files. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app add expanded PDF attachments in HTML and HTML (Dynamic) exports that render inline when browser support is available; improve efficiency of .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx export conversions; fix layout issues in the HTML and HTML (Dynamic) exporters when viewed in Chrome or Firefox; and resolve a frequent crash that occurred with some international input methods on MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar running macOS 10.13 High Sierra. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 38.7 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

KeyCue 8.6 -- Ergonis has released version 8.6 of its keyboard cheat sheet utility KeyCue, adding the new Tioga theme (light text on a dark background) and updating the Tenaya theme (using Apple’s UI font on OS X 10.10 Yosemite and later). The update also shifts to using BBEdit instead of TextWrangler as the default editor for theme definitions, speeds up drawing of themes with gradients, cleans up relics from previous French and German localizations, and fixes a potential memory leak. (€19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.8 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

