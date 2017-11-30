Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9.2, fixing a bug that prevented Recent Documents of apps not updating in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and improving 1Password info browsing to allow opening of URLs. The keyboard-based launcher adds support for the subscription, non-subscription, and Setapp versions of Ulysses, adds support for LaunchBar Actions to use images stored in an app’s asset catalog, resolves an issue with emoji icons being cut off on 10.12 Sierra, fixes missing contact images for contacts that are stored in multiple accounts, and adds support for sending selected text to macOS Sharing Actions that normally only support sending files. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Comments about LaunchBar 6.9.2
