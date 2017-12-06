 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Entertainment | 06 Dec 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (6)

Amazon Prime Video Comes to Apple TV

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Yes, Virginia, there is an Amazon Prime Video app on the Apple TV. You’ll have to search for it in the App Store because it’s so new that it’s not yet featured anywhere. Once you’ve installed it on your Apple TV, you can browse without logging in, but unsurprisingly, to watch anything, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account.


Usually, I’d insert something snarky here about how no, this app is not available for the third-generation Apple TV and never will be. But surprise, Amazon Prime Video is also available on the third-generation Apple TV, as demonstrated by Doug Miller on Twitter! Third-generation Apple TV buffs, your faith has been rewarded. And you have to wonder how long Amazon has been sitting on this app.

After you sign in, it looks pretty much as you’d expect, with a set of links across the top. Search is most prominent, followed by a link to the main Home screen for browsing. Then it lists various content collections (including Originals, Movies, TV, and Kids), purchased items in Video Library, things you’ve marked for later in Watchlist, and Settings.


Individual shows show up in horizontally scrolling lists organized by various categories, much like the Netflix app, and clicking any one of them displays more information about the show and lets you play it.


We’ll be exploring the Amazon Prime Video app more, but let us know in the comments if you find any unexpected features.

 

Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
 

Comments about Amazon Prime Video Comes to Apple TV

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Excellenceseeker  2017-12-06 10:21
Works, still a waste of time.
Reply
pbGuy  2017-12-06 12:01
See the sign-on advisory (hopefully soon updated as resolved), at The Loop's First Look, about auto-completion issue through Safari:

http://www.loopinsight.com/2017/12/06/first-look-at-apple-tvs-amazon-prime-video-app/
Reply
Alan Forkosh  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-12-06 12:31
The authorization code link broke for me in Safari (I didn't know about the workaround), so I decided to use the Amazon id and password method to be authorized. I have 2-factor authentication on my Amazon account. Thus, after being able to type my id and password via the Apple TV iPhone remote, I needed to type the 6-dgit authorization code presented by Author (my authenticator app). Unfortunately, it required using the onscreen keyboard rather than the keyboard on the phone. Response is not quick and you only have 60 seconds before a new code appears. Normally, that is not an issue as typing on a keyboard takes about 10 seconds. However, the response on the TV was very slow, meaning I probably only had a few seconds of slack time to get the code in.
Reply
Josh Centers  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-12-06 13:11
Yes, that was my experience. No idea why they didn't use the standard keyboard.
Reply
William Timberman  2017-12-06 14:47
One thing about the Apple TV Prime Video app that seems really weird to me is the lack of sound feedback when using the remote. (I used to think that the beeping and booping feedback on the newer cable boxes was annoying, but with the Apple TV, I've come to rely on it, and even like it.) I looked to see if there was some settings option in the app that would restore it, but couldn't find one. Has anyone else noticed this, i.e. am I missing something?
Reply
Jim Conrad  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-12-06 21:08
Signed in with A Prime and watched first movie. Many of the choices are the same as Netflix.
Reply
 