MarsEdit 4.0.1

Red Sweater Software has released MarsEdit 4.0, a major upgrade to the long-gestating blog editor that’s been under development for seven years (TidBITS last covered the app in 2011; see “MarsEdit 3.4.1,” 2 December 2011). The new MarsEdit receives a refined new look, enhanced WordPress support (enabling you to set a featured image for posts and select the Post Format), an improved editor with new visual button bar for common editing changes and live image size editing in the Rich Text editor, automatic preview template generation, native preview fillters for Markdown, MultiMarkdown, and Convert Line Breaks, and expanded blog archiving for backing up your posts to your Mac.

After the release of version 4, Red Sweater Software issued version 4.0.1 to fix an issue that could cause trial in-app purchases to be disregarded, resolve a problem with configuring a site that requires HTTPS with a HTTP-based URL, and fix a cosmetic glitch that caused toolbar icons to be blurry.

MarsEdit 4.0 offers a free, full-featured 14-day trial from either the Red Sweater Software Web site or the Mac App Store, after which the app costs $49.95. If you have a MarsEdit 3 license, you can upgrade to version 4 for $24.95 (and anyone who purchased MarsEdit 3 on or after 1 June 2017 is eligible for a free upgrade). ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 24.95 upgrade, 14.5 MB, release notes, 10.12+)