Comments about Mellel 4.0.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Maintenance release addresses a number of bug fixes for the word processor built for long-form writing. ($59 new, free update, 92.4 MB)