RedleX has issued Mellel 4.0.3, a maintenance release that addresses a number of bug fixes for the word processor built for long-form writing. The update resolves several issues that caused sluggish performance related to larger documents, plugs a couple of memory leaks, fixes several crashes, addresses several issues applying markers to outline items via the Markers palette, and fixes a bug that caused URLs entered into a hyperlink URL field to produce non-functioning hyperlinks if the pasted link was not URL-encoded. ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 92.4 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
