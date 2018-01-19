Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 3.0.3, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The sound preferences tool also fixes an issue where playing back audio from a device could accumulate additional latency over time, and corrects an issue with audio playback from single-channel devices to properly provide both channels. ($10 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
SoundSource 3.0.3
Comments about SoundSource 3.0.3
