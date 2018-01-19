 
SoundSource 3.0.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 3.0.3, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The sound preferences tool also fixes an issue where playing back audio from a device could accumulate additional latency over time, and corrects an issue with audio playback from single-channel devices to properly provide both channels. ($10 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

