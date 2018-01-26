Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4 with a number of new features and instruments added to the professional audio app. The update adds the Smart Tempo feature, which enables you to combine content together at the same tempo (regardless of the original tempo of each piece of music), and enables you to add any audio file and have it automatically conform to a project’s tempo. It also brings a number of new plug-ins, including ChromaVerb (for creating rich acoustic spaces), Vintage EQ Collection (with three analog EQs originally from the 1950s to the 1970s), and Retro Synth (with 18 filter models).

Logic Pro X 10.4 also adds two Drummers (roots and jazz-influenced brush styles), two vintage brush kits for Drum Kit Designer, and more than 800 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres. Among the hundreds of other enhancements and improvements, the app also now enables you to undo mixer and plug-in actions, adds support for bookmarking locations in favorite Files Browser folders, adds a preference to toggle user interface animations on or off, brings four new options for the behavior of Replace mode when recording MIDI, and smooths out zooming with the Magic Mouse or Trackpad in the Audio File Editor. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.4 GB, release notes, 10.11+)