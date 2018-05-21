31 Conferences for Mac and iOS Professionals in 2018

Share Facebook

There’s no shortage of Apple-focused conferences for professionals to gather with peers. We have once again collected details — or at least dates — for all the Apple-related conferences we can find; if we’ve missed any, let us know in the comments, and we’ll update the article. We’ve sorted them by date so you can scroll through and see which might fit into your schedule.

Our apologies for forgetting to get this article into your email before this. We first published it on our site in late January, but we held off on putting it into an issue because so few conferences had full details available at that point. And then, frankly, we just lost track of it during our Internet infrastructure transition.

Mac Admin & Developer Conference UK: February 20-21, 2018

The Mac Admin & Developer Conference is, as they say in the UK, just what it says on the tin. Now in its third year, it’ll offer sessions on the Terminal, automation, security, device management, and other topics of interest to Mac IT professionals. It’ll be held at the Leicester Square in London.

MacTech Pro: March–September 2018

A regional event series from the folks behind MacTech Conference, MacTech Pro is designed for professional Apple techs and consultants. Events are single-track, hotel-based seminars, and the all-day schedule includes lunch. Topics may include creating a storage strategy, deployment methods, scripting Python, IoT and home automation, security, troubleshooting, and more. The MacTech Pro events will take place in nine cities throughout the United States:

March 14 in Boston, MA

April 18 in Denver, CO

May 2 in Seattle, WA

May 16 in Washington, D.C.

June 20 in Atlanta, GA

July 18 in Chicago, IL

August 15 in Orlando, FL

August 29 in San Francisco, CA

September 26 in New York, NY

Appdevcon: March 15–16, 2018

Formerly known as Mdevcon, Appdevcon will be held in Amsterdam for mobile app developers. Appdevcon offers sessions for both iOS and Android developers.

iOSCon: March 22–23, 2018

Returning for its fifth year, iOSCon takes place at CodeNode in London for two days. The program features a number of sessions on building apps with Swift.

Command-iT: March 24, 2018

If you work in Apple IT and speak French, you won’t want to miss the one-day Command-iT event at Futuroscope Park in Poitiers, France.

App Builders Switzerland: April 16–17, 2018

Another conference for mobile app developers, App Builders Switzerland will take place in Lugano. It offers two tracks: one for iOS developers and another for Android developers.

iOSDevCamp Colorado: May 4-5, 2018

Celebrating its 9th year, iOSDevCamp Colorado is an informal conference-style event in Colorado Springs for iOS developers that starts on Friday evening and takes place all day Saturday.

ACEs Conference: May 9–10, 2018

Organized by Apple consultant Justin Esgar, the Baltimore-based ACEs Conference is in its fourth year and promises to be “the place for inspiration, ideas, business networking, and instantly-applicable knowledge.” Focusing on ways that Apple consultants can grow their IT businesses, topics will include brand coaching, business workshops, and even meditation for dealing with high-stress situations the job entails. It’s scheduled for May 9th and 10th at the Hilton Baltimore.

This year’s keynote will be delivered by Walt Hampton J.D., president and CEO of Book Yourself Solid Worldwide. Other speakers include Adam Engst and other well-known names from the Apple IT and enterprise communities, like JAMF’s Charles Edge.

UIKonf: May 13–16, 2018

Billed as “Berlin’s independent conference for serious iOS developers,” UIKonf is still lining up speakers but currently promises developer Cate Huston of Automatic, typographer and developer Frank Rausch, and author Rob Napier.

WWDC: June 4–8, 2018

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA June 4th through 8th (see “WWDC 2018 Returns to San Jose on June 4th through 8th,” 13 March 2018).

As in previous years, tickets will be distributed by lottery to registered developers who wish to attend. Tickets cost $1599, but Apple offers scholarships for students that include lodging.

If you can’t score a WWDC ticket, there is an adjoining conference: AltConf.

AltConf: June 4–7, 2018

AltConf is a free, community-driven event that takes place alongside WWDC, offering additional talks and events for those who weren’t lucky enough to get into WWDC or who want a break from the Apple Reality Distortion Field. Tickets are free, but donating $300 guarantees a seat if the space fills up.

AltConf London: June 4, 2018

If you’ll be in London on June 4th, swing by AltConf London, a new one-day event at the Royal Horticultural Halls. Like all AltConf events, it will be free and will feature a drink reception, keynote live stream, and panel discussion.

Layers: June 4–6, 2018

A conference for designers, Layers is “about design, technology, and all the tasks that lie between.” This three-day conference will take place at the Montgomery Theater, across from WWDC. Speakers will include UX leader Busra Demirci, lettering artist and author Jessica Hische, and developer and designer Litha Soyizwapi.

try! Swift San Jose: June 8, 2018

Yet another event that’s taking place in parallel with WWDC, try! Swift San Jose offers a free panel of Swift open-source contributors at the Hilton attached to the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. It’s free, but if you donate any amount you’re guaranteed entry.

MacDevOps:YVR: June 7–8, 2018

MacDevOps:YVR will take place in Vancouver, Canada on the campus of Simon Fraser University. If you code as part of managing Apple devices, check out this conference. Speakers will include Meg Ciliberti of Shopify, Jessica Deen of Microsoft, and Zach Wasserman of Kollide. Tickets include over 20 educational sessions; 10 hours of networking; an evening reception; and breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

X World: June 27–29, 2018

For those who manage Mac and iOS installations in a support, lab manager, network technician, or systems administrator role, the Australian Apple University Consortium puts on the X World conference. It will take place at the University of Technology Sydney, Broadway City Campus.

MacAdmins: July 10–13, 2018

Hosted at the Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel in State College, PA, the MacAdmins conference offers over 50 technical sessions on Mac and iOS deployment plus networking opportunities for over 400 Apple-focused admins. Registration includes workshops, breakout sessions, and networking events.

iOSDevCampDC: July 13, 2018

iOSDevCampDC is a one-day, one-track conference focused on iPhone and iPad development in McLean, Virginia.

Macstock Conference & Expo: July 21–22, 2018

Macstock 2018 is returning for its fourth year in Woodstock, IL, providing one of the few conferences focused on productivity for end users. Speakers include Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, videographer Wally Cherwinski, and podcaster Allison Sheridan.

FileMaker Developer Conference: August 6–9, 2018

This one’s pretty specific, but since the FileMaker Developer Conference is open to the public and FileMaker is an Apple subsidiary, we’re including it. It takes place at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas and provides more than 80 sessions aimed at helping you create FileMaker apps for mobile, cloud, and on-premise environments. Technologies covered will include REST, JSON, cURL, SSL, JavaScript, SQL, OAuth, AI, iOS, and more.

/dev/world: August 26–28, 2018

For those in Australasia who are interested in learning more about developing for Apple computers and devices, the Apple University Consortium offers /dev/world in Melbourne. The conference sessions cover a wide range of topics including the iOS SDK, OS X frameworks, Apple and third-party development tools, and open source software.

360|iDev: August 26–29, 2018

Claiming to be “the leading indie iOS/Mac (and watchOS, and tvOS) developer conference,” 360|iDev will take place at the Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver. It will provide four days of hands-on training, sessions, and community networking, all in Swift.

MacSysAdmin: October 2–5, 2018

The premier event for Mac and iOS system administrators in Europe, MacSysAdmin will take place once again in Göteborg, Sweden. Talks are aimed at system administrators in enterprises, schools, and institutions, along with technical consultants, consulting firms, and distributors. All sessions are held in English.

Speakers include Andrew Seago, Armin Briegel, Ben Toms, Charles Edge, Ed Marczak, Greg Neagle, Joel Rennich, Laura Roesler, Rich Trouton, Sal Soghoian, Tim Standing, and other well-known names in the Apple sysadmin world.

Swift By Northwest: October 18–21, 2018

With a focus on Swift language training for iOS and Mac developers, Swift By Northwest will take place in Portland, Oregon. Speakers will include developers Brent Simmons, Daniel Steinberg, Dave Delong, and Jaimee Newberry.

iOSDevUK: September 3–6, 2018

Focused on iOS development topics, the eighth installment of iOSDevUK will take place in Aberystwyth, UK. Tutorials will include Swift Best Practices, Augmented Reality, Serverside Swift, and Google Cloud Firestore.

try! Swift: September 4-5, 2018

try! Swift is an international community gathering about the latest advances in Apple’s Swift programming language. It will take place at New World Stages in New York City. Speakers will include Ash Furrow of Artsy, Erica Correa of XO Group Inc, and Sebastiaan de With, formerly of Apple.

MacTrack Legal: September 27–29, 2018

If you’re a Mac-using lawyer, check out the MacTrack Legal conference, held at Disney World in Orlando, FL. Speakers will include Katie Floyd, an attorney who co-hosts the Mac Power Users podcast with David Sparks of MacSparky, Randy Juip, and Tom Lambotte. Sessions will cover document workflow, communicating via video, GTD productivity, automated marketing systems, best practices in case management, and intermediate to advanced PDF work.

The conference hotel is within walking distance of Disney’s Epcot, and the conference will overlap with the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival for anyone who wants to venture out of the conference or bring a spouse looking for something else to do. Early bird tickets cost $725 through 1 May 2017, with general admission after that priced at $825 and last-minute registration at $925. You can save $50 by using the coupon code TIDBITS.

Digital Book World: October 2–4, 2018

If you’re sad about the absence of the iBooks Author Conference, don’t be, because it has been rolled into the Digital Book World event (see “iBooks Author Conference Highlights Worries about iBooks Ecosystem,” 24 October 2017), which will take place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Sessions will cover all aspects of the publishing industry, such as iBooks Author’s strengths and weaknesses, sexual harassment in publishing, promoting books on social media, podcasting in the publishing industry, and using the blockchain in publishing. The keynote will be given by legendary tech journalist Walt Mossberg, so you won’t want to miss it.

Jamf Nation User Conference: October 23–24, 2018

Much of being an Apple IT administrator these days involves device management. Jamf, one of the leading suppliers of device management systems with Jamf Pro and Jamf Now, puts on the Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) with the purpose of “empowering people, transforming business processes and making IT life easier.”

Held in downtown Minneapolis, the JNUC provides product demo and preview sessions, in-depth tech sessions, sessions dedicated to Apple services, and certification courses.

MacTech Conference: November 7–9, 2018

The Los Angeles-based MacTech Conference offers attendees three days of sessions, seminars, and vendor interaction, plus pre-conference workshops and a pair of superlative evening activities. We’ve attended a number of times (see “MacTech Conference 2012 Opens Mental Doors,” 22 October 2012, “MacTech Conference 2013 Abounds with Networking and Fun,” 11 November 2013, and “Three Highlights from MacTech Conference 2015,” 9 November 2015) and recommend it to Apple IT professionals. It’s too early for there to be a list of speakers or sessions, but now is a good time to pencil MacTech Conference onto your calendar.

try! Swift Bangalore: November, 2018

try! Swift Bangalore will focus on Swift development in India sometime in November 2018. No other information is available at the moment.

CreateWorld: November 29–December 1, 2018

CreateWorld is a three-day performance, presentation, and professional development event aimed at academics, teachers, and technical staff who use Apple technology in education and digital arts disciplines. It will be held in Brisbane, Australia, at the Brisbane South Bank campus of Griffith University. Sessions may include presentations on teaching and learning, new media work, performance, techniques and approaches in practice-led research fields including photography, cyber-arts, music, e-learning, film, animation and design.

No Details Available Yet

There are a couple of other conferences that haven’t explicitly canceled or announced details for 2018. We’ll update this article when we learn more. If you’re affiliated with any of these conferences, please let us know if you plan to have an event in 2018.

If we’ve missed any notable Apple-focused conferences that are open to the public and attract attendees from a broad geographic area, please let us know in the comments, and we’ll look into adding them.