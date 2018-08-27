“Small Fry” Offers the Opportunity to Think Differently about Steve Jobs
This isn’t a book review. Small Fry, the memoir penned by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Steve Jobs’s firstborn and much-neglected daughter, isn’t out until 4 September 2018. But Vanity Fair has already published an excerpt, and the New York Times now has a lengthy article based on interviews with Brennan-Jobs. Early on, it says:
On the eve of publication, what Ms. Brennan-Jobs wants readers to know is this: Steve Jobs rejected his daughter for years, but that daughter has absolved him. Triumphantly, she loves him, and she wants the book’s scenes of their roller skating and laughing together to be as viral as the scenes of him telling her she will inherit nothing.
Ms. Brennan-Jobs’s forgiveness is one thing. What’s tricky is that she wants the reader to forgive Mr. Jobs, too. And she knows that could be a problem.
It could be a problem because Jobs comes off at best as a jerk and at worst as a truly damaged human being. Neither of those is at odds with the Steve Jobs revered—sometimes with cause, sometimes undeservedly so—by Apple enthusiasts for his marketing acumen and technical foresight.
But his relationship with his daughter adds color and perspective to an overall picture of Jobs that is often monochromatic in its focus. And it’s impossible to ignore the fact that this book’s revelations come at a time when powerful people are being brought down by past disgraceful behavior. Should we think differently about Steve Jobs after hearing Lisa Brennan-Jobs’s side of the story?
Read the excerpt, read the article, read the book, and make up your own mind.
Notable Replies
I’ve been using Apple products for a long time and I’m stumped as to why so many seem to believe that Steve Jobs single-handedly saved Apple. I would no more attribute that accomplishment to him than I would to Microsoft for having purchased $150 million worth of non-voting stock shortly after his return to Apple.
He was straight up appalling with his daughter and her mother. It’s pretty well known at this stage. Hearing it from her directly will be interesting however.
I agree. He was a deeply flawed man where his personal relations were concerned. That does not, however, diminish his marketing brilliance and his ability to support projects for products we didn’t even know we wanted.
But would I have voted for him for elective Office? Only if the other candidate was far worse, in my opinion.
I think this poor daughter desperately wants to remember some kindness from him.its almost like Stockholm Syndrome.
The excerpt was interesting. But it didn’t change my opinion of Jobs - I had already heard multiple reports over the years about what a jerk he was.
Some people seem to see Jobs as either a devil or a saint. Neither view is true. He was a flawed human being that excelled in some areas and pushed others to accomplish more than they thought they could. He did learn from past mistakes and tried to improve as he aged.
To get a true picture of any human being you need to get a multitude of views. Particularly those you might disagree with. You also have to be careful about taking a single viewpoint, that clearly would have biases, at face value.
I think we have a tendency to judge Steve Jobs because he was famous and accomplished so much. We do that with all celebrities to some degree. We judge others to make ourselves feel better, whether we demonize someone we dislike for some reason, or try to share in their glory by lionizing them—or strive to diminish them by affecting disinterest. And I don’t exempt myself from this behavior. But it’s not something I’m proud of.
Vioyorrism is a common human habit that manifests in many different ways, including widespread interest in tell-all biopics. Few of us are whole enough that we do not envy others.
Whether Lisa Brennan-Jobs’ book is too soft or too harsh is not for us to say. She is a writer and it is natural that she would write a book in order to help heal her own wounds. That’s what writers do. If reading the book can help others with their own troubles, that’s as it should be as well.
It’s also the case that most autobiographies don’t involve famous people. But because “Small Fry” does it will undoubtedly reach a wide audience. How it affects the individual reader is up to them.
When a reviewer, as Adam does, can cover a book without passing judgement, it’s good journalism. Kudos. And keep up the good work.
His achievements and abilities stand. No issue there. And the fact that they paralleled so much of my life and had such impact on my career and interests means that Jobs has significance to me at least. But I can still see his treatment of the two women for what it was.
