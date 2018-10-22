CrashPlan for Home Ends Today

Share Facebook

Over a year ago, Code42 Software announced that it would be discontinuing its CrashPlan for Home service and software as of 22 October 2018. Joe Kissell, until that point one of CrashPlan’s most enthusiastic fans, explained the situation in “CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups” (22 August 2017). For complete details, see Code42’s FAQ.

October 22nd is now upon us, which means that if you’ve been putting off switching to another Internet backup service, you should get started on that. Our current favorite is Backblaze, and we’re not just saying that because they’re also a TidBITS sponsor. Backblaze charges $5 per month (or $50 for a year, or $95 for 2 years) per computer for an unlimited amount of data. (And if you want to sign up for Backblaze, please click through from a link in this article or a Backblaze banner so they see the value of sponsoring TidBITS. Thanks!)

Other options abound. Code42 negotiated a 50%-off deal with Carbonite, but Joe doesn’t recommend it to Mac users. Other Internet backup companies are offering switchover discounts too, such as IDrive’s $6.95 for 5 TB for the first year deal (that plan regularly costs $69.50). IDrive was Joe’s runner-up in his extensive review of the field for Wirecutter.

For optimum data security, we recommend a three-pronged backup strategy.

Versioned Backups: Use Time Machine with an external hard drive to make it easy to recover an accidentally deleted or corrupted file, and to provide a restoration option when moving to a new drive or migrating to a new Mac. Bootable Duplicate: Rely on software like Carbon Copy Cloner or SuperDuper (and there are many others) to make a bootable duplicate that will help you get up and running quickly if something goes wrong with your boot drive. A duplicate is also helpful when moving to a new boot drive or Mac. Offsite Backups: Subscribe to an Internet backup service, or figure out a way of storing a backup drive in another location to ensure the safety of your backups in the event of fire, flood, or theft.

If you need help developing a backup strategy that makes sense for your particular situation or assistance with configuring and using Time Machine and the cloning apps, Joe’s Take Control of Backing Up Your Mac remains the canonical reference.

Remember, when it comes to data loss, the question is when, not if, it will happen. We all lose data—I used Time Machine twice just last week to recover older versions of graphics that I messed up while editing.