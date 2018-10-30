Apple Releases iOS 12.1, macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1

Share Facebook

Apple has released a slew of updates: iOS 12.1, macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1, which add Group FaceTime, more emojis, and other features to the Apple ecosystem.

As always, it’s wise to wait a few days to see what issues might crop up from these updates before installing.

iOS 12.1

iOS 12.1 brings the delayed Group FaceTime feature, dual SIM support for the iPhone XS and XR, camera improvements, new emojis, and more. The update weighs in at 438.9 MB on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 470.1 MB on the iPhone X, and you can obtain it in Settings > General > Software Update or install it through iTunes.

Group FaceTime

The marquee feature of iOS 12.1 is Group FaceTime, which Apple delayed from the initial iOS 12 release (and, based on our internal testing over the summer, with good reason!). Note that while all iOS 12 devices support Group FaceTime, older devices are limited to audio-only Group FaceTime calls. That includes the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, along with the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad Air.

To start a Group FaceTime call, tap the + button in the FaceTime app, enter a contact name in the To field, and then, after choosing a contact, simply start adding another. When you’re ready to start the call, tap Audio or Video to start the appropriate call.

You can also start a Group FaceTime call from a group Messages conversation by tapping the group name at the top of the screen and then tapping the revealed FaceTime icon.

Each participant is displayed in an onscreen tile. Audio-only callers are represented by an icon with their initials. During a call, you can tap the More (•••) button to reveal the Add Person option.

If you’re invited to a Group FaceTime call, you receive a silent notification or message that you can tap at any time to join.

We hope to cover Group FaceTime in more detail in the near future, and I’m looking forward to updating Take Control of iOS 12 with this information.

Apple also promised Group FaceTime for macOS Mojave, so we expect macOS 10.14.1 to ship soon.

Camera Improvements

On the iPhone XS and XR, you can now adjust the depth control in real time before you take a photo in addition to adjusting it in the captured image. To do so, tap the <f-stop button> in the top-right corner of the screen, drag the depth control slider, and when you’re satisfied, tap the shutter button to take the picture.

Apple also says that it has fixed excessive skin smoothing in selfies that was happening on the iPhones XS and XR, which was dubbed (sigh) “Beautygate” by the press. Apple says that it was caused by a bug in the software’s smart HDR processing.

Dual SIM Support

The iPhone XS and XR touted Dual SIM functionality, which lets you have two phone numbers (possibly with two different carriers) on the same phone. However, this feature comes with a number of caveats:

You must have an iPhone XS or XR.

To use two different carriers, your iPhone must be unlocked.

Your carrier must support eSIM. In the United States, that means AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

If a CDMA carrier (like Verizon) provides your first SIM, your second SIM won’t support CDMA. (You may be able to use Voice Over LTE on the second SIM with Verizon, but your network coverage will be reduced until Verizon goes all-LTE in 2020.)

Dual SIM functionality is a bit finicky and complex, but Apple has a thorough guide on how to use it.

New Emojis

iOS 12.1 adds over 70 new emojis, such as red-haired people, bald people, superheroes, and even bagels. Yay. Emojipedia offers a complete list of every new emoji in iOS 12.1.

And More

iOS 12.1 offers a slew of other fixes as well:

Improves cellular connectivity for the iPhone XS and XR

Lets you use Face ID or Touch ID to reset a child’s Screen Time passcode

Fixes a bug that caused messages to be merged into one thread when two users were signed in with the same Apple ID on multiple iPhones

Addresses a bug that prevented some voicemails from appearing

Resolves a bug that could cause phone number to appear in the Phone app without its corresponding contact name

Fixes a Screen Time bug that prevented reporting on specific Web sites in the Activity report

Adds a performance management feature to prevent the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X from shutting down

The Battery Health feature in Settings > Battery > Battery Health will let you know if your iPhone XS or XR battery is counterfeit

Improves the reliability of VoiceOver in Camera, Safari, and Siri

Fixes an issue that could cause MDM Device Enrollment to report an Invalid Profile error for some enterprise users

iOS 12.1 also features 24 security fixes.

macOS 10.14.1

The highlights of the macOS 10.14.1 update are Group FaceTime and the aforementioned new emojis. The 3.33 GB update can be installed by going to System Preferences > Software Update (no, you can no longer update from the App Store).

The way you initiate Group FaceTime calls in Mojave is nearly identical to iOS 12, except in Messages you click Details to reveal the FaceTime buttons.

The macOS 10.14.1 update includes 52 security fixes.

watchOS 5.1

The key new features of the 133 MB watchOS 5.1 update is Group FaceTime audio and the aforementined new emojis, but Apple’s release notes don’t even mention them.

Instead they list:

Apple Watch Series 4 automatically contacts emergency services if you are immobile for about a minute after detecting a hard fall. The watch will now also play a message that informs the responder that Apple Watch has detected a fall and shares your location coordinates when possible.

Fixes an issue that could cause an incomplete installation of the Walkie-Talkie app for some users

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from being able to send or receive invitations on Walkie-Talkie

Addresses an issue where some previously earned Activity awards were not showing in the Awards tab of the Activity app for some users

The watchOS 5.1 update also includes 14 security fixes.

We caution against installing the watchOS 5.1 update just yet, as some users are reporting that it’s bricking their Apple Watches.

tvOS 12.1

The tvOS 12.1 update “includes general performance and stability improvements” and 11 security fixes. If automatic updates aren’t on, you can update your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.