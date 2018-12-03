TidBITS Needs Your Help in 2019!

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



In 1992, we started the first advertising program on the Internet, but as you can read in “TidBITS Sponsorship Program” (20 July 1992), it was more akin to the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio sponsorships. Little did we anticipate that, 19 years later, we’d take another note from PBS and NPR and ask you, our readers, for direct support—see “Support TidBITS by Becoming a TidBITS Member” (12 December 2011).

The TidBITS membership program has been crucial for enabling us to afford the staff, servers, and development efforts necessary to keep TidBITS coming to you each week. Thank you for that support! It’s especially welcome given how so many of our peers have been lured to more lucrative corporate jobs. Apple’s support documentation has benefited from those moves, but now there are fewer independent voices helping Apple users with things that don’t work perfectly, or with solutions that rely on third-party products.

I’ll be up front with you—last year was tough. We lost several hundred members due to how long it took us to revamp our Internet infrastructure and switch the membership handling from eSellerate to Paid Memberships Pro and Stripe. Worse, because it was impossible to transfer all billing details between the old and new systems, those who previously had automatic renewals have to renew manually this year.

The bulk of renewal reminders will start going out in email this week, and thanks in advance for renewing—every little bit makes a difference. We hope our new system will be easier for everyone to understand and use, but if you have any troubles, send Lauri Reinhardt email at [email protected] and she will help you out.

For those of you who aren’t yet in the TidBITS membership program, would you consider joining the nearly 2400 other readers who are? You know that we focus on content that’s practical, timely, and free of the constructed drama and conflict that so many other sites like to drum up. How worthwhile is our work to you?

You can choose from different levels of support: $20, $50, $100, and $1000, or set your own monthly or yearly amount. The membership perks are the same at each level, with one exception: the $1000 level is a lifetime membership that includes a fine dinner with Tonya and me any time you’re in Ithaca or we’re in your city. Seriously—we enjoyed food and conversation just a few months ago with an Australian TidBITS member who was passing through Ithaca.

Speaking of which, we have a number of membership perks for you:

Discounts of 20% to 40% on over 80 Mac products, worth over $900

A 30% discount on all Take Control books

A full-text RSS feed (non-members get a summary-only feed)

A version of the TidBITS Web site free of paid banner ads

Acknowledgment on our public TidBITS Members page

Be sure to scroll through our redesigned Membership Benefits page, which now features gorgeous icons of all the Mac apps on which members receive discounts. Among them, you’ll find essentials like 1Password, Audio Hijack, Default Folder X, DEVONthink Pro, Keyboard Maestro, LaunchBar, Nisus Writer Pro, PDFpen, PopChar X, Scrivener, SpamSieve, and more. (Contact me if you’d like to include your company’s product.)

So if you find TidBITS valuable, or have received personal help from one of us simply because you asked, please become a TidBITS member to help us continue publishing the kind of articles you’ve become accustomed to reading each week. You’ll have our undying gratitude, and more importantly, you can rest assured that every article you read was made possible in some small part by your generosity. Thank you!