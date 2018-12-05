Apple Releases iOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, and tvOS 12.1.1

Share Facebook

Apple has updated iOS, macOS, and tvOS to fix some usability quirks and address bugs. As always, it’s a good idea to wait a few days before updating to make sure there aren’t any major issues.

iOS 12.1.1

The best thing about iOS 12.1.1 is that it brings back the single tap to flip between the front- and rear-facing cameras during a FaceTime call. In iOS 12, Apple inexplicably buried that button behind another panel, which was frustrating. You can also once again capture Live Photos in FaceTime calls, a feature that had been present prior to iOS 12.0. Note that you can capture Live Photos only in one-on-one FaceTime calls, not in group calls.

iPhone XR users will be pleased to know that iOS 12.1.1 lets you use haptic touch to preview notifications. We can’t help but wonder if increased support for haptic touch bodes ill for the future of 3D Touch.

The iOS 12.1.1 update also expands carrier support for the dual SIM feature of the iPhone XS and XR, though Apple doesn’t specify which carriers now support it.

iOS 12.1.1 also brings:

The option to hide the sidebar in News on the iPad in landscape orientation

Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on the iPad and iPod touch

Stability improvements for dictation and VoiceOver

A fix for a bug that caused Face ID to become unavailable temporarily

A resolution for an issue that could prevent visual voicemail from downloading

A cure for a problem that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud

A remedy for a bug that may have prevented time zones from updating automatically

A repair for a Messages problem that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards

17 security fixes

The iOS 12.1.1 update is 292.3 MB on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 372.8 MB on the iPhone X, and you can obtain it in Settings > General > Software Update or install it through iTunes.

macOS 10.14.2

macOS 10.14.2 Mojave update adds real-time text support for Wi-Fi calling, a menu item to News for opening a story in Safari (File > Open in Safari), and resolves a bug that prevented iTunes from playing media to third-party AirPlay speakers. It also includes 12 security fixes.

You can install the 2.47 GB update in the new Software Update pane of System Preferences.

tvOS 12.1.1

The tvOS 12.1.1 update includes “general performance and stability improvements.” Did you expect something else? Well, there are also 11 security fixes. If automatic updates aren’t on, you can update your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.