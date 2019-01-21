TidBITS Membership Appeal Successful—Thank You, Members!

Share Facebook

Wow. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of so many TidBITS readers. Last week I sent an email appeal to TidBITS subscribers because our membership ranks had fallen by about 500 people, due to the transition to a new membership system disabling memberships that previously renewed automatically in eSellerate. (This problem was unavoidable—eSellerate will be shutting down later in 2019.)

Over 500 people who receive TidBITS in email each week responded to our appeal, either renewing an expired membership or joining the TidBITS membership program for the first time. That includes four extremely generous readers who donated at the $1000 TidBITS Angel level. A few people even kicked in extra money on top of their existing membership, something we handle manually via PayPal now but hope to add to the site shortly. Tonya and I, our employees Josh Centers and Lauri Reinhardt, and all our authors appreciate your support!

For those who enjoy reading TidBITS but are not currently members, we hope you’ll subsidize our work as well, Regardless, you can thank the nearly 2800 other readers who have made it possible for us to keep bringing TidBITS to you for free.

If you’re a member, you can access the discounts we provide on over 80 Mac apps by logging in to our site and visiting the Membership Benefits page—it changes dynamically for logged-in members to provide coupon codes and discount links. Also remember that you can control whether or not you appear on the TidBITS Members page, along with the name and link that display there, on your Profile page. To do that, log in to the TidBITS site, click the Account link, and on your Account page, click Edit Profile. Scroll down to the Acknowledgement section; also note the Subscriptions section above.

Thanks again for enabling us to continue bringing you our brand of professional but non-corporate technical journalism!