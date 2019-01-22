Apple Releases iOS 12.1.3, macOS 10.14.3, watchOS 5.1.3, and tvOS 12.1.2 with Bug Fixes

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 12.1.3, macOS 10.14.3, watchOS 5.1.3, and tvOS 12.1.2. What’s in them? Apart from security fixes, not much, if you go by Apple’s release notes. As always, we encourage waiting a few days to install these updates, in case any issues crop up.

iOS 12.1.3

Don’t expect any fireworks or new features from the iOS 12.1.3 update, just a slew of minor bug fixes. The update:

Fixes a bug in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view

Addresses a bug where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet

Resolves a bug that could cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on a 2018 iPad Pro

Fixes a bug that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Includes 23 security fixes

The iOS 12.1.3 update is 228.1 MB on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 300.6 MB on the iPhone X, and you can obtain it in Settings > General > Software Update or install it through iTunes.

It also includes fixes a couple of HomePod bugs that:

Could cause the HomePod to restart

Could cause Siri to stop listening

By default, the HomePod will install iOS 12.1.3 automatically, but you can disable automatic updates and install manually if you prefer. In the Home app on the iPhone, tap the house button in the upper-left corner, and under Speakers, tap Software Update. (We’re not seeing the iOS 12.1.3 update there yet, so Apple may not have rolled it out quite yet.)

macOS 10.14.3

The macOS Mojave 10.14.3 update is even more of a nothingburger than iOS 12.1.3.

Apple does provide a little more information on its support site. Here are the entire release notes, verbatim:

This update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac and includes the following enterprise content: When making a file-sharing connection that uses a valid Kerberos TGT to authenticate, users are no longer prompted to enter credentials.

Despite the lack of notable new features, the update is still 1.97 GB, and you can install it in the Software Update pane of System Preferences.

The macOS 10.14.3 update includes 20 security fixes.

watchOS 5.1.3

watchOS 5.1.3 takes the award for the shortest release notes of this batch of updates with a grand total of seven words: “This update includes improvements and bug fixes.” The update also includes 13 security fixes.

You can install the 62.3 MB watchOS 5.131 update using the iPhone’s Watch app (go to Watch > General > Software Update).

tvOS 12.1.2

The slackers in charge of the release notes for tvOS 12.1.2 clearly just phoned in their release notes, sticking with the traditional eight words: “This update includes general performance and stability improvements.” The update also offers 17 security fixes. If automatic updates aren’t on, you can update your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.