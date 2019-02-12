Skip to content
Adam Engst 3 comments

Backblaze Increases Pricing for Unlimited Backup

Online backup firm (and TidBITS sponsor) Backblaze has announced a price increase for its unlimited backup service, raising the monthly cost by $1. The discounted annual and bi-annual prices have also increased, but Backblaze’s pricing remains lower than competitors like Carbonite and Livedrive.

Previous Prices New Prices
Monthly Plan $5 $6
Annual Plan $50 $60
Bi-annual Plan $95 $110

In explaining the price increase, Backblaze says that the amount of data being backed up has increased faster than the cost of storage has fallen. The company also cited service enhancements that have increased its costs, including removal of backup limits, faster backups, and expanded restore options.

If you’re already a subscriber, Backblaze is offering the option of extending your subscription by a year at the previous annual rate of $50. which seems like an easy decision if you’re happy with the service and already paying for an annual or bi-annual subscription.

The price increase will take effect for new purchases and renewals after 11 March 2019 at 5 PM Pacific. All license extensions must also be purchased before that date.

Backblaze extension program
Comments About Backblaze Increases Pricing for Unlimited Backup

Notable Replies

  1. All-in-all, it is a reasonable increase for my little corner of the world. I only needed one catastrophic data loss plus reading Joe Kissell’s Take Control of Backing Up Your Mac to initiate a disciplined backup routine for both onsite and the cloud. This allows me to sleep at night and focus on my business and things that matter to me. If all my computers were destroyed or stolen I would still have my local and offsite backups. If those were somehow lost I would have Backblaze. If they are not recoverable on Backblaze I probably have larger problems to concern myself.

  2. One dollar a month for such an important service, even in a dwindling
    field of competitors, is more than reasonable. Netflix raises its price
    more often, in larger amounts, for a much less important service.

    [For the record, for those who recall my previous issues with Backblaze,
    I am not currently a user of their service, but with the relatively
    recent closing of CrashPlan to home users leaving few options for
    whole-system online backup, it’s likely that I will be signing up with
    them again, once I get certain issues with my broadband connection
    resolved. (With two cable providers and one fiber provider available at
    my location, you’d think I’d be able to get decent broadband service at
    a reasonable cost, especially compared to markets that have only one bad
    option. You’d be wrong. But that’s another discussion.) Carbonite, the
    primary alternative, simply doesn’t offer a cost-effective plan that
    covers the several terabytes of data I’m trying to protect.]

    Mark D. McKean
    [email protected]

  3. Yeah, in the scheme of price increases, this seems like the most reasonable one I’ve seen in years. Not very much, and with transparent reasoning.

