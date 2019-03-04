Photo by denvit on Pixabay
USB 3.2’s Naming Convention Is a Hot Mess; USB4 Announced
The upcoming USB 3.2 standard will provide a maximum speed of 20 Gbps when products supporting it hit the market later this year, but due to confusing labeling from USB-IF, the USB industry group, it may be difficult to figure out what speed any particular device supports. That’s because USB-IF is retroactively subsuming the older USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 standards under the new USB 3.2 name. Here’s how the new names work out:
|Spec
|Speed
|New Spec Name
|Marketing Name
|USB 3.0
|5 Gbps
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|SuperSpeed USB
|USB 3.1
|10 Gbps
|USB 3.2 Gen 2
|SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps
|USB 3.2
|20 Gbps
|USB 3.2 Gen 2×2
|SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps
To be fair, USB-IF is being consistently confusing, since the initial release of USB 3.1 was called USB 3.1 Gen 2, and USB-IF also then retroactively renamed USB 3.0 to USB 3.1 Gen 1. What was wrong with the simple USB 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 names?
The practical upshot of all these naming changes is that any given “USB 3.2” device might not provide the speed you expect, so you’ll have to read the specifications carefully.
Just before we published this article, the USB Promoter Group announced the draft specification of USB4, due in the middle of 2019. USB4 is slated to be backward-compatible with USB 2, USB 3.2, and Thunderbolt 3. In fact, it’s based on Thunderbolt 3 and doubles USB 3.2’s 20 Gbps throughput to 40 Gbps, enabling it to support multiple simultaneous data and display protocols. What’s not clear is how USB4 will differ from Thunderbolt 3, given its backward compatibility, USB-C connector, and need for new cables certified for 40 Gbps.
I wonder if one of the differences between USB4 and TB3 will be the way TB3 is more directly connected to the system bus. USB has historically been more isolated. If you want the cutting edge speeds of TB3 it makes sense to feed it more directly, but as progress moves forward maybe the USB4 spec can use the bandwidth of TB3’s transport without needing to be so tied-in to justify it (and that could also reduce how much you need controller chips which have driven up the cost of implementing TB3 devices).
Just an interesting (to me) thought.
