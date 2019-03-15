WWDC 2019 Scheduled for June 3rd through 7th

Share Facebook

Apple has announced dates for the 30th installment of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will be held from June 3rd through 7th, again at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

Apple will once again issue tickets by random lottery, and you can register now through 20 March 2019 at 5 PM PDT at the WWDC Web site. Tickets cost $1599 each and include daily lunch, beverages, and snacks. Up to 350 student scholarships are available, enabling chosen students to attend for free. Students must include a unique Swift playground that can be experienced in 3 minutes to apply for a scholarship. For developers with young children, Apple will again offer free childcare for children 12 and under (last year it was 8 and under), though space is limited.

We have yet to hear about events adjacent to WWDC, but keep checking our continually updated conference roundup in “The Top Conferences for Mac and iOS Professionals in 2019,” which we’ll update as soon as we know more.