Second-Generation AirPods Gain “Hey Siri” and Optional Wireless Charging

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Continuing its week of hardware revisions, Apple today released second-generation AirPods that feature a new H1 chip, the successor to the W1 chip found in the first-generation AirPods and wireless Beats products. Apple says that the H1 chip gives the new AirPods 50% more talk time than the first-generation AirPods and enables them to connect twice as quickly. But the main advantage of the H1 chip is that it lets you use “Hey Siri,” so you can activate Siri with your voice instead of double-tapping an AirPod, which isn’t always possible.

Also new is the Wireless Charging Case, which charges when placed on a Qi-compatible charging mat. While the second-generation AirPods with a standard charging case remain $159, the AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case will set you back $199. Happily, the Wireless Charging Case is compatible with the first-generation AirPods, and it’s available separately for $79. In addition, the release of the Wireless Charging Case and evidence from the iOS 12.2 beta suggest that Apple’s long-promised AirPower charging mat may appear soon.

The Wireless Charging Case features a tiny LED indicator light on the front of the case to show the case’s charge status. The front of the case can also accept up to 19 characters of custom laser engraving if you order AirPods from the Apple Web site or the Apple Store app.

Other than those refinements and additional options, these new AirPods are everything that AirPods fans have come to expect. Apple didn’t mention any sound quality or battery life improvements, though both were already pretty good.

The second-generation AirPods and Wireless Charging Case are available for ordering now and will arrive in Apple Stores starting next week.

Apple is on a roll this week. Along with the AirPods, it has pushed out new iPads (see “Apple Quietly Releases New iPad mini and iPad Air,” 18 March 2019) and updated the iMac line (“Apple Boosts iMac Performance with Faster Multi-Core CPUs,” 19 March 2019). The company has also introduced new Apple Watch bands and iPhone case colors, some of which are available for only a limited time. All of these announcements come in advance of Apple’s 25 March 2019 event, where the company will reportedly announce its new video streaming service (see “Four Ways Apple Could Improve Apple Music,” 11 March 2019). In the meantime, Apple is clearing the decks of relatively minor announcements and addressing concerns that the company’s focus on the iPhone takes too much attention away from other products.