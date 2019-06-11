Skip to content
The iPhone 8 Plus

Image by Apple
Josh Centers

Apple Releases iOS 12.3.2 to Resolve iPhone 8 Plus Portrait Mode Bug

Apple has released iOS 12.3.2, an update focused on the iPhone 8 Plus to resolve “an issue that could cause Camera to capture Portrait mode photos without depth effect on some iPhone 8 Plus devices.” The update offers no security fixes.

iOS 12.3.2 release notes

The 94.5 MB update, available only for the iPhone 8 Plus, can be installed from Settings > General > Software Update or through iTunes.

