Image by Apple
Apple Releases iOS 12.3.2 to Resolve iPhone 8 Plus Portrait Mode Bug
Apple has released iOS 12.3.2, an update focused on the iPhone 8 Plus to resolve “an issue that could cause Camera to capture Portrait mode photos without depth effect on some iPhone 8 Plus devices.” The update offers no security fixes.
The 94.5 MB update, available only for the iPhone 8 Plus, can be installed from Settings > General > Software Update or through iTunes.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum