Zoom and RingCentral Exploits Allows Remote Webcam Access

Software engineer Jonathan Leitschuh has uncovered a major security flaw in the Mac client for Zoom, a video conferencing system popular with businesses, and RingCentral, which is a rebadged version of Zoom. Zoom makes it so that when you click a Zoom link and have the client installed, the link automatically opens the Zoom client. It turns out that this implementation isn’t secure, because an attacker can create a link that will automatically join you to a call and turn your video camera on. (Note that it cannot disable the green LED indicator of the FaceTime cameras in the Mac, so if you use that camera exclusively, you always know when it’s on.)

Even worse, you can’t close this vulnerability by just deleting the Zoom app, because Zoom installs a hidden Web server on your Mac that will reinstall the Zoom client for you if you click a Zoom link.

Even worse than that, Zoom doesn’t seem interested in fixing this exploit. In a blog post, Zoom said that it developed the Web server as a workaround to Safari’s security measures in order to save users a click. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature! Zoom has promised to release a full uninstaller, but it’s not out yet, and, in any case, it would do nothing to help users who currently must use the app.

How to Tell If You’re Affected

If you’ve ever taken part in a Zoom or RingCentral call, your machine is likely affected. To see for yourself, the easiest way is to click one of the links below, which Leitschuh set up as proofs of concept. Be warned that clicking either link will drop you into a video conference, likely with other people as freaked out as you are. The second link will activate your Web cam automatically.

https://jlleitschuh.org/zoom_vulnerability_poc/

https://jlleitschuh.org/zoom_vulnerability_poc/zoompwn_iframe.html

To check to see if the Web server is running, open Terminal, enter this command, and press Return:

lsof -i :19421

If it’s running, you’ll see an entry called ZoomOpene like in the screenshot below. That command searches for services listening on port 19421, which is the port that both Zoom and RingCentral use. Note the PID (process ID) number, which is 24272 in the screenshot below. It’ll likely be a different number on your machine.

Since Zoom seems uninterested in fixing this, you’ll have to take matters into your own hands.

Fixing the Zoom Vulnerability

The easiest way to mitigate the Zoom vulnerability is within the Zoom client itself. First, make sure you have the latest version of the client by choosing zoom.us > Check for Updates. Zoom has patched some major vulnerabilities in the client, but unfortunately the app’s auto-update function is basically non-existent. If the app prompts you, click Update Now to update it.

Once the zoom.us app is up to date, choose zoom.us > Preferences (Command-,), click Video in the Settings window’s sidebar, and check the “Turn off my video when joining a meeting” option.

That will prevent Zoom from activating your Web cam automatically when you click a Zoom link. If you want to get rid of the hidden Web server, though, you’ll have to use Terminal.

First, open Terminal and enter kill -9 PID , with PID being the PID number that you saw when you ran lsof -i :19421 . In my case, that PID was 24272, so I ran kill -9 24272 . After you kill the process, you can run lsof -i :19421 again to confirm it worked; if successful, Terminal will return with its normal command prompt.

Then, create a new file in the Web server’s place, and set its permissions so Zoom can’t overwrite the file:

rm -rf ~/.zoomus; touch ~/.zoomus && chmod 000 ~/.zoomus;

If you’ve used RingCentral, you’ll have to use a different set of commands to disable the Web server. As I described above, use kill -9 PID to kill any process on port 19421 (which you can find with lsof -i :19421 ) and then run this command:

rm -rf ~/.ringcentralopener; touch ~/.ringcentralopener &&chmod 000 ~/.ringcentralopener;

Note that you’ll have to follow these steps for every user account on your Mac.

Interestingly, this doesn’t disable Zoom or RingCentral functionality at all. I’m able to still join conferences, but you may have to install the client yourself before joining a conference (the horror!).

TidBITS Security Editor Rich Mogull had this to say: “Zoom’s efforts to circumvent Safari’s native security are completely irresponsible. The Web server ‘feature’ merely adds a small amount of convenience at a massive security cost. This is a flagrant and deliberate security and privacy violation that raises serious concerns over Zoom’s internal security prioritization and threat modeling.” We agree. And as Steve Troughton-Smith points out, bad actors like Zoom justify Apple’s continued efforts to lock down macOS.