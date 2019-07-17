Take a Chance with Dice by PCalc

Share Facebook

James Thomson, the developer of PCalc, is famous for overengineering his popular and long-lasting calculator app. Whenever Apple announces a new technology, whether it’s watchOS, tvOS, 3D Touch, Siri Shortcuts, or even ARKit, you can be sure that PCalc will be among the first to adopt it.

Now Thomson has brought that same level of extraness to random number generators with Dice by PCalc for the iPhone and iPad ($1.99). Dice apps are nothing new—the App Store is littered with them—but you won’t find another one with nearly the same level of detail.

Dice is as skeuomorphic as an app could possibly be. You’re presented with a wooden box, upon which you can drop any combination of multi-sided dice you want. Anyone familiar with tabletop role-playing games (RPGs) like Dungeons and Dragons will instantly recognize the designations—D4 for a four-sided die, D6 for the traditional six-sided die, and so on, all the way up to D100, which is useful for generating percentages.

The dice roll around with realistic physics. Tap a button to drop a die on screen and watch it roll and bounce until it reaches its final result. You can flick a die to reroll it or shake the device to reroll all the dice on the screen. Of course, you could tap the reroll button, but that’s not as much fun.

I’m continually impressed by the stability and performance of Dice. I’ve dropped dozens of dice on the screen to see if I could crash the app, and I haven’t succeeded yet.

Thankfully you don’t have to add up dice results as you do in the real world: the app does it for you, along with listing how many and what kind of dice you rolled. You can also add modifiers to your dice rolls, like +1 or -1, which is handy for RPGs that require them. You can also do ADV and DIS rolls, a type of roll used in later editions of Dungeons and Dragons in which you roll two dice and take the higher or lower result. You can even set it so that the extra ADV/DIS die has a different look than the main die.

One thing I wish Dice could do is add up the dice results by dice types (Thomson told me this is slated for a future release). For instance, if you’re playing a game where you have to roll a D20 to determine whether you hit an enemy and then 2 D10s to figure how much damage was done, it’d be nice if you could roll all of those at once to save time. The best way I’ve found to do that is to tap the buttons to drop the individual dice on screen—Dice will tally multiple dice of the same kind dropped in succession—and then tap Clear to clear off the board.

You can also save multiple sets of dice to roll with a tap, but it takes a couple of taps to access them. I would like to see a way to pin saved dice sets to the main screen (again, Thomson told me this is in the works). The latest version of Dice does work with Siri Shortcuts, so you can create Shortcuts for dice sets, which you can then activate with Siri by saying something like “Hey Siri, roll a D20” to roll a D20 die at any time.

You can choose from a variety of different dice styles, all of which look great. The default style is steel, but you can switch between topaz, ruby, plastic, and even a lava style. Dice also offers a dark mode that switches the wooden background for pure black.

This video shows off what Dice by PCalc can do.

I’m a bit surprised that Dice doesn’t include an augmented reality feature, given all the AR-related bells and whistles in PCalc. It would be cool to be able to roll virtual dice on a real table. Thomson told me that’ll be hard to pull off since the dice models are so large, so you might have to settle for rolling the dice in your yard instead of on your table.

For $1.99, Dice by PCalc is a nice little utility to keep around when you need to make a roll of the dice. And even if you never need it, you’re bound to get $1.99 worth of fun just playing with the dice.