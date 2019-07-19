TipBITS: Watch YouTube Videos in Picture in Picture

Share Facebook

The Picture in Picture (PiP) feature on the Mac and iPad is a handy way to watch videos, letting you pin a video in the corner of your screen where it can’t be obscured by other windows. But most people these days watch video from YouTube, and YouTube, being owned by Google, doesn’t play ball, obscuring the PiP feature on macOS and not enabling it in the iOS app.

On macOS, you ordinarily see an Enter Picture in Picture option when you Control-click a video in Safari. However, when you Control-click a YouTube video, you see YouTube’s own contextual menu instead.

You can easily work around this: Control-click the video a second time to reveal Safari’s contextual menu and its Picture in Picture command. Choose Enter Picture in Picture and Safari displays the video in a window pinned to the corner of your screen. (Note, by the way, that Picture in Picture is only available in Safari.)

There are a number of paid utilities for iOS that put YouTube videos in PiP, but all you need is Apple’s Shortcuts app and the PiP Video shortcut that I adapted from Federico Viticci. Once you’ve installed the shortcut:

Open a YouTube video in Safari. Tap the Share icon. Tap Shortcuts. Tap PiP Video. You may be prompted to enable the shortcut before you can use it.

Now you can enjoy YouTube videos in Picture on Picture on your Mac and iPad!