Look for iPhone News at Apple’s September 10th Event

Apple has begun inviting journalists to its next big event, which will take place on 10 September 2019 at 10 AM PDT in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino campus. Apple will likely stream the event on its Apple Events page and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV, as it has in previous years. And our friend Jason Snell will also likely live-blog the event at Six Colors.

Here’s what’s expected at the event:

New iPhones, naturally. The rumors this year suggest three camera lenses on the back of the phone and a possible “iPhone Pro” that will support the Apple Pencil.

Ship dates for macOS 10.15 Catalina, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13.

Something about the Apple Watch, though we don’t know what. Right now, the rumors point to a minor Apple Watch Series 4 refresh, with new case materials like ceramic added to the lineup.

Possibly new iPads, but we haven’t heard much on that front yet.

Mac hardware announcements aren’t usually made at the iPhone event, but we’re still awaiting details about the launch of the upcoming Mac Pro, so it’s possible that Apple will mention it then.

We’ll be chatting with TidBITS readers during the keynote in the #events channel of our SlackBITS group. To join the group, go to slackbits.herokuapp.com, enter your email address, and agree to the code of conduct. You’ll receive a Slack invitation in email right away.