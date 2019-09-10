Apple’s Base Model iPad Goes Semi-Pro

Share Facebook

I’ve long said that Apple’s base-model iPad is the best value in the company’s entire lineup, and that will be even more true on 30 September 2019 when Apple launches its seventh-generation iPad.

The new iPad features a larger 10.2-inch Retina display (increased from 9.7 inches) with a 2160-by-1620 pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch. Because of the larger screen, the physical dimensions are slightly larger, increasing in height by 10 mm, in width by 5 mm, and in weight by 14 g. An equally welcome change is the addition of a Smart Connector so you can attach Apple’s Smart Keyboard to it. Like last year’s model, it lets you use a first-generation Apple Pencil.

Much of the seventh-generation iPad’s specs are unchanged from last year, including its A10 Fusion chip, 8-megapixel 1080p rear camera, and 1.2-megapixel 720p front-facing camera. You can expect about 9 hours of battery life, which is about an hour less than last year’s model.

The base iPad retains its $329 starting price for 32 GB of storage, and you can step up to 128 GB of storage for $429. Both models can be upgraded to Wi-Fi+Cellular for $130 more.

If you’ve been holding out for a new iPad, this is the one to get. The A10 Fusion is still plenty fast enough for most tasks, it has Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, and iPadOS 13 will make it even more capable. (To learn more, check out my freshly updated Take Control of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.)