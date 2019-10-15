Skip to content
Josh Centers

iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and Catalina Supplemental Update Tackle Bugs

Apple has released iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15 Supplemental Update to address a wide range of bugs that have plagued the new operating systems. These are purely bug-fix releases without any new features or even CVE entries.

iOS 13.1.3

The iOS 13.1.3 update offers fixes for:

  • iPhones not ringing or vibrating when receiving a call
  • Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail
  • Incorrect information being displayed in the Health app after daylight savings time
  • Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup
  • Apple Watches not pairing successfully or receiving notifications
  • Bluetooth unexpectedly disconnecting on some vehicles
  • Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability
  • Launch performance for Game Center apps

Release notes for iOS 13.1.3

The update, 110 MB on an iPhone X, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.

iPadOS 13.1.3

The iPadOS 13.1.3 update features a subset of the iOS 13.1.3 fixes:

  • Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail
  • Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup
  • Improved Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability
  • Faster launch performance for Game Center apps

iPadOS 13.1.3 release notes

The update, 73.9 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.

macOS 10.15 Supplemental Update

The macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update also fixes a number of things:

  • Improved installation reliability when installing Catalina on a Mac with low disk space
  • An issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing
  • An iCloud issue that prevented you from accepting the Terms and Conditions when multiple accounts were logged in
  • Reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline.

macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update

The 985.4 MB update can be installed in System Preferences > Software Update. If you’re still on 10.14 Mojave or an earlier version, we still don’t recommend updating to Catalina yet.

