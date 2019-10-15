iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and Catalina Supplemental Update Tackle Bugs
Apple has released iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15 Supplemental Update to address a wide range of bugs that have plagued the new operating systems. These are purely bug-fix releases without any new features or even CVE entries.
iOS 13.1.3
The iOS 13.1.3 update offers fixes for:
- iPhones not ringing or vibrating when receiving a call
- Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail
- Incorrect information being displayed in the Health app after daylight savings time
- Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup
- Apple Watches not pairing successfully or receiving notifications
- Bluetooth unexpectedly disconnecting on some vehicles
- Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability
- Launch performance for Game Center apps
The update, 110 MB on an iPhone X, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.
iPadOS 13.1.3
The iPadOS 13.1.3 update features a subset of the iOS 13.1.3 fixes:
- Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail
- Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup
- Improved Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability
- Faster launch performance for Game Center apps
The update, 73.9 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.
macOS 10.15 Supplemental Update
The macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update also fixes a number of things:
- Improved installation reliability when installing Catalina on a Mac with low disk space
- An issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing
- An iCloud issue that prevented you from accepting the Terms and Conditions when multiple accounts were logged in
- Reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline.
The 985.4 MB update can be installed in System Preferences > Software Update. If you’re still on 10.14 Mojave or an earlier version, we still don’t recommend updating to Catalina yet.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum