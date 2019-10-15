iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and Catalina Supplemental Update Tackle Bugs

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15 Supplemental Update to address a wide range of bugs that have plagued the new operating systems. These are purely bug-fix releases without any new features or even CVE entries.

iOS 13.1.3

The iOS 13.1.3 update offers fixes for:

iPhones not ringing or vibrating when receiving a call

Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail

Incorrect information being displayed in the Health app after daylight savings time

Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup

Apple Watches not pairing successfully or receiving notifications

Bluetooth unexpectedly disconnecting on some vehicles

Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability

Launch performance for Game Center apps

The update, 110 MB on an iPhone X, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.

iPadOS 13.1.3

The iPadOS 13.1.3 update features a subset of the iOS 13.1.3 fixes:

Not being able to open meeting invites in Mail

Apps and Voice Memo recordings not downloading after restoring from an iCloud backup

Improved Bluetooth headset and hearing aid reliability

Faster launch performance for Game Center apps

The update, 73.9 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, can be obtained in Settings > General > Software Update, through iTunes in macOS prior to 10.15 Catalina, or in the Catalina Finder.

macOS 10.15 Supplemental Update

The macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update also fixes a number of things:

Improved installation reliability when installing Catalina on a Mac with low disk space

An issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing

An iCloud issue that prevented you from accepting the Terms and Conditions when multiple accounts were logged in

Reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline.

The 985.4 MB update can be installed in System Preferences > Software Update. If you’re still on 10.14 Mojave or an earlier version, we still don’t recommend updating to Catalina yet.