iOS 13.2.3 Fixes Searching, Messages Attachments, Mail, and Background Downloading

Seventh time’s the charm? In its continuing cavalcade of updates, Apple has released iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 to address four specific bugs. You can install these updates, which weigh in at 105.4 MB on an iPhone X and 534.1 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, in Settings > General > Software Update, through the Finder in macOS 10.15 Catalina, or through iTunes in Windows and earlier versions of macOS. Neither update has any security fixes with CVE entries.

As has been the case recently, these updates are aimed at fixing bugs that could:

Cause searches to fail throughout the operating system, including in Files, Mail, and Notes

Prevent attachments like photos and links from displaying in the Details view of Messages

Stop apps from downloading content in the background

Prevent Mail from fetching new messages or including the original quoted messages when replying when using an Exchange account

As we’ve been recommending for weeks, if you haven’t yet upgraded to iOS 13, there’s little harm in holding off a little longer. But if you have jumped on the iOS 13 bandwagon, you should keep updating as Apple continues on its mad bug hunt. Buy the ticket, take the ride.