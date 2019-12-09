Will You Support TidBITS in 2020?

Share Facebook

Apple’s releases of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS 10.15 Catalina have been uncharacteristically riddled with bugs. We’ve worked hard to keep up with Apple’s frenetic release schedule, documenting the fixes and providing advice to inform your update decisions. We’ve also tried to explain the underlying causes, most notably in “Six Reasons Why iOS 13 and Catalina Are So Buggy” (21 October 2019). And we encourage readers to ask questions and assist others in our TidBITS Talk forum. For nearly 30 years, our mission has been to help you be as productive as possible while using your Apple gear, even when that means delaying a major update like Catalina.

These efforts require very real investments of time and money. We need to pay for managing editor Josh Centers, regular contributors like Glenn Fleishman and Julio Ojeda-Zapata, Web hosting, email distribution, and ongoing maintenance and development work. It’s daunting at times.

To raise the necessary funds each year, we increasingly rely on our TidBITS membership program. The bulk of the renewal reminders have started going out in email this week, so thanks in advance for renewing! (If you haven’t received a reminder yet, sit tight until it comes, or you can check the expiration date in your account.) If you have trouble, send email to Lauri Reinhardt at [email protected], and she will help you.

For those of you who aren’t yet in the TidBITS membership program, would you consider joining the over 3000 other readers who help keep TidBITS on a solid financial footing? You know we focus on content that’s practical, timely, and free of the constructed drama and conflict that so many other sites like to drum up. How worthwhile is our work to you?

You can choose from different levels of support: $20, $50, $100, and $1000, or set your own monthly or yearly amount. The membership perks are the same at each level, with one exception: the $1000 TidBITS Angel level is a lifetime membership that includes a fine dinner with Tonya and me if you’re in Ithaca or we’re in your city. Seriously—we enjoyed a visit with the family of one of our TidBITS Angels when we were in Switzerland last summer.

Speaking of membership perks, we have some good ones for you:

Discounts of 15% to 50% on 80+ Mac products worth over $1000

A 30% discount on all Take Control books

The option to receive new articles in email as they’re published

A full-text RSS feed (non-members get a summary-only feed)

A version of the TidBITS Web site free of paid banner ads

Acknowledgment on our public TidBITS Members page

Be sure to scroll through our Membership Benefits page, which lists all the Mac apps on which members receive discounts. Among them, you’ll find essentials like 1Password, Audio Hijack, Default Folder X, DEVONthink, Keyboard Maestro, LaunchBar, Nisus Writer Pro, PDFpen, PopChar X, Scrivener, SpamSieve, and more. (Contact me if you’d like to include your company’s product.)

So if you find TidBITS valuable or have received personal help from one of us simply because you asked, please become a TidBITS member to help us continue publishing the kind of articles you’ve become accustomed to reading each week. You’ll have our undying gratitude, and more importantly, you can rest assured that every article you read was made possible in some small part by your generosity. Thank you!