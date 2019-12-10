Apple Pushes Out iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, iOS 13.3 for HomePod, macOS 10.15.2 Catalina, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.2

Share Facebook

We suspect that Apple engineers are clearing the decks for the holidays, given that Apple just updated all of its shipping operating systems at once. Hold on, there’s a lot to cover.

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3

The iOS 13.3 update (659.8 MB on an iPhone 11 Pro) and the iPadOS 13.3 update (609.6 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro ) are essentially the same. Most notable are new parental controls that allow parents to manage with whom their children can communicate via phone calls, FaceTime, and Messages, and who appears in their Contacts lists. Unfortunately, these new parental controls don’t apply to third-party apps like Facebook Messenger, SnapChat, or Skype.

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 also make some improvements to Apple News, such as a new layout for Apple News+ stories from the Wall Street Journal and other newspapers. You can now also like or dislike stories with a tap, something that had become more difficult in the transition from iOS 12 to iOS 13.

The Stocks app receives some small enhancements as well, most notably with regard to its Apple News integration. You can continue reading with links to related stories from the same publication; there are Breaking and Developing labels for Top Stories; and in Canada, News stories are available in both English and French.

Beyond these minor new features, iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 resolve a multitude of bugs, especially in the Mail app. They:

Fix issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages

Address an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts

Resolve issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts

The updates also:

Enable the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos

Add support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari

Fix an issue where the cursor may not move after long-pressing on the space bar

Address an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages

Resolve an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos

Fix an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps

Resolve an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off

Fix an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 have 12 published security fixes. You can install them in Settings > General > Software Update, through the Finder in macOS 10.15 Catalina, or through iTunes in earlier versions of macOS.

As in the past, if you have already upgraded to iOS 13, we recommend installing these updates soon. The bugs and security fixes are sufficiently important that you don’t want to wait long. Those who are still using iOS 12 should wait a bit to make sure Apple didn’t introduce new bugs with 13.3.3, but it’s probably safe to upgrade after that.

iOS 13.3 for HomePod

The 184.1 MB iOS 13.3 update for the HomePod resolves a few annoying bugs, according to Apple. It:

Improves the ability of HomePod to recognize the voice profile of family members

Allows individual family members to enable/disable personal requests

Fixes an issue that could prevent music playback from resuming on a stereo pair after a phone call

To update the HomePod manually (it should update itself soon enough), open the Home app, touch and hold the HomePod’s tile, tap the gear icon to bring up HomePod settings, and then tap Install.

macOS 10.15.2 Catalina

The 3.02 GB macOS 10.15.2 update includes the same improvements to to News and Stocks as are in iOS 13. More interestingly, it also responds to a pair of common user requests by bringing back the column browser in the Music app and restoring compatibility with the iTunes Remote app for controlling Catalina’s Music and TV apps.

Like the iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates, macOS 10.15.2 includes a litany of bug fixes.

Music

Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing

Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback

Photos

Resolves an issue that may cause some AVI and MP4 files to appear as unsupported

Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view

Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order

Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview

Mail

Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window

Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail

Other

Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder

Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app

Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app

The macOS 10.15.2 update includes 13 published security fixes. You can install the update from System Preferences > Software Update.

If you’ve been delaying an upgrade to Catalina, should you install now? No, definitely not. Give 10.15.2 some time to percolate, so the Mac community can weigh in on whether or not it’s ready for prime time. In particular, we’re curious about the previously reported problems with Mail because neither 10.15.1 nor 10.15.2 have mentioned them in their release notes (see “Beware Mail Data Loss in Catalina,” 11 October 2019).

watchOS 6.1.1

The watchOS 6.1.1 update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” It includes 9 such security fixes. You can install the update, which weighs in at 174 MB on an Apple Watch Series 4, from the iPhone’s Watch app: go to Watch > General > Software Update.

Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.4 with a security fix for FaceTime for watches paired with iPhones running iOS 12. Install it in the same way.

There’s no reason to avoid these updates, but it’s hard to get excited about installing them quickly. Do it some night when your watch is charging anyway.

tvOS 13.3

As usual, the tvOS 13.3 update notes are sparse: “general performance and stability improvements.” The update includes 9 security updates, largely shared with the other operating systems. If automatic updates aren’t on, you can update your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K by going to Settings > System > Software Updates. We just let ours update automatically when they get around to it.