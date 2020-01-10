Front and Center Brings Back Classic Mac Window Management

Share Facebook

In the classic versions of Mac OS, if you clicked one application window, that click would bring all of that application’s windows to the front. Apple abandoned that behavior in Mac OS X, changing things so clicking an app’s window would bring only that window to the front. If you wanted all of an app’s windows to come forward, you had to click the app’s Dock icon. Some utilities, like DragThing, could restore the old behavior, but the advent of macOS 10.15 Catalina and Apple’s elimination of support for 32-bit apps killed them all off.

In response, Lee Fyock and John Siracusa created Front and Center to solve the problem. It’s available from the Mac App Store for $2.99.

In Front and Center’s Classic mode, which is the default, a click on one window in an app brings all of that app’s windows to the front. It also offers a Modern mode, which is the default macOS behavior but brings back the Classic behavior if you hold down the Shift key while clicking a window. It has optional Dock and menu bar icons, which are on by default.

That’s it! Front and Center is utterly simple, and if it provides the window management behavior you want, it’s well worth the $2.99 price.