Pedometer Apps Turn Your iPhone into a Step Counter

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Step counting has been a time-honored fitness metric for decades, even if the 10,000-step rule of thumb was based on a Japanese marketing strategy rather than anything resembling science. The older among us may recall mechanical pedometers that we attached to our belts for tracking our steps throughout the day. These days, digital wearables such as the Apple Watch assume that role.

But what about the iPhone? You may not realize it, but the iPhone is also a fitness-tracking device, which comes in handy for those who haven’t bought an Apple Watch.

Step counting is built into the iPhone courtesy of the M-series motion coprocessor and the Health app. No third-party app is required, though such apps can add ease of use and useful features. I tested a couple of those—more on that shortly. But, first, let’s dig into the basic iPhone features.

Getting Started with Step Counting

To turn your iPhone into a step counter, you might have to tweak a few settings.

First, make sure your body measurements are set correctly in the Health app. Height is a vital metric since it enables the iPhone to measure your stride more accurately. Tap Browse at the bottom, then go to Body Measurements > Height > Add Data to enter your height.

Once you’re done in Health, go to Settings > Privacy > Motion & Fitness to check that Fitness Tracking is enabled. You’ll also need to enable Health in the app list below. Do the same for any third-party pedometer apps you try.

Your Health app is now ready to count steps! To monitor your daily progress more readily, make your step data front and center in Health. Go to the Health app’s Summary screen and tap Edit in the upper-right corner. In the list that appears, tap the star corresponding to Steps. Tap Done. Steps data now shows up as a favorite on the Summary screen, which also shows Steps trends over time.

Other metrics that you might want to make more visible include Exercise Minutes, Flights Climbed, and Walking + Running Distance. Once you do so, they will also show up as cards on the Summary screen.

Apple’s Health app works well enough that a third-party step tracker isn’t a necessity, but there are some good ones out there that enhance your user experience in various ways. Here are two of my favorites: ActivityTracker Pedometer and Pedometer++.

ActivityTracker Pedometer

ActivityTracker Pedometer is free, although you can unlock added Pro features for a one-time $4.99 payment. It’s my favorite app of this kind (and I’ve tried lots) mainly because of its interface, which is colorful, elegant, inventive, and easy to use.

The ActivityTracker Pedometer home screen shows your step count for the day, along with a ring that gauges how close you are to achieving your predetermined daily benchmark. Below that are measurements of your calories burned, exercise minutes, miles walked, and flights climbed.

Additional data is just a swipe or a tap away. Cycle through home screens for earlier days by tapping at the top, or by swiping right. Tap the main step-count readout to see Hourly Activity charts. Tap any of the day buttons along the bottom for a Daily Activity chart—and tap any bar for that day’s hourly data.

Additional features include a Daily Reminder notification and a Today widget. There’s also an option to import your Health app’s historical data if you plan to rely primarily on ActivityTracker Pedometer going forward, or just want that old Health data stored in the third-party app.

ActivityTracker Pedometer does not rely on GPS, which is a primary selling point since it saves on battery life.

If you want to go Pro, the app offers additional features that include:

Daily Progress and Weekly Reminder notifications

The choice of any two additional statistics readouts in the Today widget

Data import or export (handy for use outside the app, or to transfer to a new iPhone)

An ad-free main screen

Pedometer++

The free Pedometer++ has the virtue of simplicity, one reason I like it. Also, it has a few features I haven’t seen in other step-counting apps.

The app’s main interface is a big graph that displays step counts by day. Above is the current day’s count, along with miles walked and floors climbed.

An Achievements section, via the ribbon-styled button at the upper right, helps you hit a variety of goals (such as consecutive-day streaks). This is especially nice for iPhone users who don’t have an Apple Watch with that device’s signature achievement badges.

Tap the settings icon at the upper left for a variety of options that include:

A stride-measurement switch that lets you choose between having the app estimate it or entering it yourself

Four app themes along with Dark Mode

Twelve color options for the app icon

Data import and export at no charge

Minor irritations include a slightly dated interface style (which looks garish with dark interfaces) and an ad at the bottom of the main screen (something that is understandably difficult to avoid with free-to-download pedometer apps). You can eliminate the ad with a $1.99 in-app payment, but you gain no extra functionality that I can see.

iPhone vs. Apple Watch

As I said, there are many other step-counting apps out there. If my choices don’t do it for you, search the App Store on “step pedometer” for a taste of what’s out there. Be warned that some apps have aggressive full-screen advertising, Facebook login come-ons, subscription fees instead of one-time charges to unlock premium features, and other annoyances.

Regardless of the app, the trick to using the iPhone as a step counter is to make sure you always have it with you. Unlike the Apple Watch, which is always strapped to your wrist, it’s all too easy to leave your iPhone on the couch or on your desk at work when getting up to walk around. So get into the habit of grabbing it.

I’m prone to forgetting my iPhone, which is why a smartwatch is the only realistic option for me to track my fitness activity accurately. If you can afford the Apple Watch, I’d urge you to take the plunge; it is just a more convenient health tracker (and, by the way, many iPhone step-counting apps have Apple Watch features).

But if you are on a tight budget, or using your iPhone for fitness tracking is more your style, the Health app may be sufficient for your needs, and if it’s not, ActivityTracker Pedometer and Pedometer++ offer alternative interfaces for free.