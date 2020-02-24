TipBITS: Enable the Startup Chime on New Macs
I have recently been playing with some very old Macs and emulators, which reminded me of how the Mac’s startup sound evolved over the years before going quiet in 2016. Ken from the Computer Clan made a nice video that provides a history of the startup sound and demonstrates how the startup sound changed over time.
When Apple disabled the startup sound by default in 2016, someone discovered that a Terminal command could bring it back:
sudo nvram BootAudio=%01
Unfortunately, that approach stopped working with Mac models in 2017, presumably due to Apple removing the option in a macOS update, and since then, new Macs have started up silently. Now, however, Twitter user DylanMcD8 has discovered a new NVRAM parameter that brings back the startup sound, even on the latest Macs.
sudo nvram StartupMute=%00
TidBITS Talk members report it working on 2017 iMacs, 2018 Mac minis, a 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, AppleInsider said that it didn’t work on several machines—it’s unclear why not.
I don’t understand what modern-day Apple has against the startup sound. Sure, make it an option for those who need their Macs to be silent at all times, but it’s a useful indication that the Mac is working as expected—at least to that point in the boot process. Perhaps Apple is trying to encourage the belief that Macs are always available like iPhone and iPads, but reality doesn’t support that.
To reverse this setting, should you want to, change the command to:
sudo nvram StartupMute=%01
Thanks to Howard Oakley, whose post on his Eclectic Light Company blog was the first instance I saw of this, though it has subsequently spread widely.
I think of they’re trying to blur the line between “off” and “asleep” in order to streamline the safe sleep “experience”.
As users of modern Mac laptops probably know, the power button is almost superfluous. The act of opening the lid is enough to cause a powered-off computer to boot up. You only need the power button if the lid is already open (since it would be pretty awkward to have to close-and-reopen the lid).
Now consider safe sleep. This is a feature Apple (and Microsoft and probably others) has had for a long time. When going to sleep, the contents of RAM are written out to storage (a “hibernate” file). Should the battery run out while the computer is asleep, the OS, at the next reboot, can recover the full system state from this file, making it seem like the computer never powered off - it just took a bit longer than usual to wake from sleep.
Now consider these two features together. We’ve got a Mac that can safe-sleep. We’ve got very fast SSDs that can (in theory) boot up in a few seconds. And we’ve got laptops that power-on when you open the lid. This is (almost) a perfect way to pretend that the computer never actually powered off. You close the lid - it goes to sleep. You open the lid - it’s awake. If there was a power loss in between that caused the computer to shut down, you’ll never know it.
Except for that pesky startup chime.
I mis the startup sound on my Mac mini 2018 when I actually choose to restart or when using the power button after a shutdown. So, thanks for the tip!
Now something I miss even more, the power light ‘breathing’ when the computer is asleep. Anyone that knows a way to enable that?
