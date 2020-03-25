Gearing Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
You’re probably finding yourself at home a lot more than you’re used to. Perhaps, like us, you’re working from a home office. For general advice, see Glenn Fleishman’s free Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily, which Adam Engst wrote about in ‘Get “Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily” for Free‘ (16 March 2020).
But I want to address a topic that isn’t covered in the book—actually getting the hardware and furniture you need. Having to set up a home office suddenly would be a challenge in the best of times, but with stay-at-home orders in place around the world, strained supply lines, and numerous brick-and-mortar stores being closed, it’s more complicated than ever before. Here are some tips and information to help you gear up in these uncertain times.
Beware Your Packages
When you’re stuck at home, shopping online is pretty much your only choice for buying things, but you want to make sure that your packages don’t bring a viral guest with them. Two things to know:
- The New England Journal of Medicine reports that SARS-CoV-2 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours.
- Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told Face the Nation that SARS-CoV-2 is a “sticky” virus, and as such, may be transmitted through surface contamination.
As such, I would suggest that you need to view any package or delivery with a certain level of suspicion. At a minimum, I recommend these precautions:
- Don’t interact with the delivery person in person, or just wave from a distance or through a window. They don’t want to come into contact with you either.
- If you don’t need what’s in the package right away, just let it sit for 24 hours before opening. Perhaps wait 72 hours before interacting with the package contents.
- Regardless of how soon you open the package, be sure to wash your hands carefully after opening the box, extracting its contents from their wrappings, and disposing of the cardboard and plastic.
For more details and advice on actually disinfecting packages, check this guide I wrote for The Prepared.
Amazon Is Struggling to Keep Up
Many of us turn first to Amazon when shopping online, but the company is overwhelmed right now. It may not have the items you want, and its delivery times are much longer than usual. Amazon is now focused on essential items and is no longer accepting non-essential items from third-party sellers for storage in its warehouses. In Italy and France, Amazon is shipping only essential items regardless of stock, and as the pandemic accelerates in the United States, the company will likely implement such a policy here as well.
Amazon has problems of its own, with warehouse workers testing positive for COVID-19. The company is bringing on 100,000 new employees and offering raises to cope with the strain, but the challenges it faces in building and keeping a healthy workforce are staggering.
That said, I’ve had pretty good luck buying things from Amazon, though a few items have been canceled, and others have long delays. Even with Amazon Prime, the fastest I can get an item is about four days, but to Amazon’s credit, packages are arriving about a day faster than the initial estimates.
When shopping, then, don’t limit yourself to Amazon. I’ve had good luck on eBay buying things that Amazon didn’t have, usually at reasonable prices. There are plenty of other online retailers too, and it’s worth shopping around. Wirecutter has published a list of recommended alternatives to Amazon. That led me to Staples, which gave me same-day shipping on the toner cartridge pictured above, and its iOS app supports Apple Pay to boot!
Best Buy Steps Up
Lots of people rely on a local Best Buy store for tech gear and other essential products. To accommodate the current conditions, Best Buy has closed the inside of its stores and instituted a contactless purchasing system. Of course, you can still buy online and have products shipped to your door, but the company is now also offering curbside pickup. Order your items on the Best Buy Web site, drive to the store, notify the employees that you’re there, pop your trunk or hatch, and they’ll load your purchases. If you try the service, let us know how it goes.
In an email to customers, Best Buy said that if you did not place the order in advance, an employee outside the store will take your order and let you pay from your car. The company has also extended the return window on products.
Are you having trouble ordering items online? Have you found creative new ways to stock up on necessities while stuck at home? Or are you saying to hell with it and braving what brick-and-mortar stores remain open? Let us know in the comments.
Great article! I was actually going to ask about opinions on how long the virus sticks to surfaces. Things have changed since I read stuff last week.
I found an image yesterday from Medscape, which says 4-5 days on paper. Nothing about cardboard. (no idea how good Medscape is). Most packages have packing slips inside. I currently have a box of mail sitting in my hall, not touching it for awhile.
I’d originally heard it didn’t live as long on porous materials but new data seems to contradict that. Then the story about them finding it in the cruise ships after 17 days!
Diane
Thanks! The thing about finding it in the cruise ship after 17 days is they found RNA, not active virus. CNBC misreported that and then later changed the article. I haven’t heard about it surviving on paper that long, I sure hope that isn’t the case.
There are many different reports about the virus’s viability on surfaces and there’s a lot we don’t know yet, but WebMD’s FAQ seems to align with what I’ve heard from several other sources:
I don’t believe it was CNBC that did the misreporting. The CDC document that first mentioned it has also been updated https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6912e3.htm
And I can’t find any confirmation that just because only RNA was found that the virus was necessarily inactive. AFAIK, current testing is only designed to detect the virus RNA. One would have to do a Petri dish lab analysis to then decide whether the virus was still active.
Perhaps some more important info about how long the virus is detectable on surfaces:
And here is the original study that this information was based on:
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2004973
Thanks for those updates! I obviously read the article soon after it was posted. Comments did ask how viable it was, but I never saw solid answers.
There is a video floating around about how to disinfect your groceries, and he says it can last “a long time” in the freezer.
Diane
Yes, the virus degrades on surfaces over time, but as Dr. Machamer said, infection is still theoretically possible during that period. And unfortunately, due to a lack of testing, we don’t have a clear picture of how many are or have been infected, much less how they were infected. Also, there are mixed opinions on this. I’m remaining on the side of caution. Granted, you’re still likely much safer picking up a package from your doorstep than walking into a crowded store.
We recently had a brownbag with our chief physician here on campus so he could show interested faculty some recent coronavirus data and results. When talking about contamination, he reminded us that these tests are usually conducted under lab conditions. Your parcel, however, sitting out on your porch, exposed to sunshine (UV) and wind, varying temperature and humidity fortunately makes it very hard for a virus to survive in its ‘functioning’ state. He made a strong point about how although current scientific data cannot rule out transmission via contaminated materials, this does not mean it is likely or in fact happens at all. Consequently, the WHO and CDC are both working under the assumption that the main spread vector is airborne infection. Therefore, covering your sneezes and coughs, keeping a distance, not touching your face, and frequently washing your hands are the most efficient safeguards.
One thing I don’t quite understand. If WHO and CDC see airborne infection as the most likely, why are they pushing hand-washing and disinfecting of surfaces so hard? I’m all in favor of an overabundance of caution, but it seems odd to suggest that you have to be careful about what you touch, and it would be good if you would wipe down frequently touched surfaces, but then to say “Oh, none of that really matters with mail or packages.”
Airborne virus lands on surfaces and continue to survive. People touch those surfaces and transfer the virus to their mucus membranes (eyes, nose, mouth). Infected people cough into their hands and touch surfaces leaving virus. Infected people touch their face then touch surfaces. Virus is found in fecal matter, public bathrooms are a major hazard. Just flushing the toilet disperses virus around the room. Every single surface in a bathroom needs to be sanitized frequently.
You are more likely to become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then rubbing your eyes than breathing in aerosolized virus from an infected person in close proximity breathing. Or droplets from a cough or sneeze.
Just keep washing your hands and cleaning those frequently touched surfaces. Avoid close contact with others.
Open the box, remove the items, dispose of the box where it can sit for a few days. Sanitize the items and surfaces and wash your hands thoroughly. Do not touch your face during the entire process. These boxes are in hot trucks and the humidity is rising as well. Sitting on a front step in direct sunlight will likely kill the virus.
But yeah, you’ll be fine. Just don’t lick the boxes.
I’m far from an expert here, but my impression is that hand washing is primarily to protect others. Of course if you continue to touch your face, you’ll probably also be interested in making sure your own hands are as clean as possible. My limited understanding is that the virus survives far better on our skin (and has much better chances of uptake) that it does outside or on surfaces of materials. Plus, I assume it highly depends on the exact situation. There’s a difference between a parcel touched by a dozen people exposed to all kinds of environmental conditions and an indoor elevator button touched by hundreds a day.
Ultimately, I gather to the extent of our limited knowledge, this is largely a game of probability. A 5% chance is not nothing, but it’s still more than an order of magnitude smaller than something with an 70% probability. If you have to choose (and you do), you tell people to concern themselves with the 70% scenario.
I think the whole mask issue is similar. Healthcare workers simply have other risks (and different training) than somebody like I does. The recommendations to them only seem to contradict those for the general population if we ignore that.
Quote of the day!
[quote=“ace, post:14, topic:11417”]
Quote of the day![/quote]
Reminded me of this:
Same here.
No, sorry, sunlight absolutely will not kill the virus. A UV-C light will, as I explained in my piece for The Prepared, but there are a lot of ifs, ands, and buts that go along with that.
