Is O’Reilly’s Exit from In-Person Conferences a Portent of Changes to Come?
COVID-19 is forcing conferences to cancel left and right, but O’Reilly’s announcement that it would be closing down the in-person portion of its conference business for good is notable.
O’Reilly president Laura Baldwin writes:
Today, we’re sharing the news that we’ve made the very difficult decision to cancel all future O’Reilly in-person conferences and close down this portion of our business. Without understanding when this global health emergency may come to an end, we can’t plan for or execute on a business that will be forever changed as a result of this crisis. With large technology vendors moving their events completely on-line, we believe the stage is set for a new normal moving forward when it comes to in-person events.
O’Reilly is a forward-thinking business, and this is the first corporate statement I’ve seen that acknowledges that a post-coronavirus world may look quite different from what we’ve experienced in the past. The ascendance of the Internet was the downfall of many conferences, like the dearly departed Macworld, that didn’t offer enough beyond what could be gleaned online. And now, the rise of coronavirus-driven virtual events may cause many more conferences to disappear or evolve into a new form.
Beyond conferences, numerous people—and their employers—are discovering that working from home can be better in many ways. (Particularly when it’s voluntary and doesn’t involve sharing space with a spouse and restive children. We’ll get back there.) As much as personal interactions are always important, being shown that life can go on without quite so many of them might reduce wasted commute time, deadly automobile accidents, pollution-causing plane trips, and more.
It will be fascinating to see which of our assumptions about how things should be turn out to be merely the way we’ve always done them, rather than the way they could be done better for individuals, for society, and for the planet.
With travel costs - air, hotel and meals - conferences were always a huge investment in money & time. Attending online can help reduce expense so I might attend more events for the cost of the actual content and not the other expenses. Yeah, this puts an end to the traditional hallway conversations that formed between talks but with Twitter and all its equivalents, those conversations can happen more frequently and possibly with a larger group.
Just like 9/11 made travel a thought process of whether to go or stay, post-COVID-19 will take a while for people to travel as freely as they once did.
This is a hard call. My company is traditional in-person events and we are also moving into virtual events. One thing we see clearly already is the commitment factor. When people payed up front, booked travel, etc. they usually showed up. When they are virtual, they expect to be able to cancel the moment before the event (even after if they didn’t participate) and the show up rate is about 50%.
I have personally see events that were once in-person go online which start out OK but quickly dwindle. The move to vibrant online communities may take a generation to change habits.
