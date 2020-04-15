Large Size of Apple’s New Low-Cost iPhone SE Disappoints
At long last, Apple has released a second-generation iPhone SE. The original iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s form factor and provided a smaller, less-expensive alternative to the iPhone 6s. Apple has nominally employed the same strategy here, essentially updating the iPhone 8 to bring this new iPhone SE’s specs up to modern standards. You can choose from black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colors.
Prices start at $399 for 64 GB, with a 128 GB model increasing it to $449, and the 256 GB model at $549. It will be available for pre-order on 17 April 2020, with deliveries starting on 24 April 2020.
The Elephant in the Room
First off, size matters. After every iPhone release over the last few years, conversations I had with friends and acquaintances who don’t follow the tech industry always led off with “Why doesn’t Apple make a smaller iPhone anymore?” At first, I chalked it up to design trends, but more recently, I’ve resorted to joking, “Because Apple hates you and your tiny hands.” Do Apple designers never hear complaints from women who find current iPhones too large for their hands, much less their pockets? That’s a common refrain from Tonya, Glenn Fleishman’s wife Lynn, and many of my female friends, plus plenty of guys. Last I knew, Peter Lewis of Keyboard Maestro fame was still using an iPhone SE.
So yes, the new iPhone SE is significantly larger than the first-generation iPhone SE. It’s even a hair larger than the iPhone 6s that many people have been holding onto as each successive generation of iPhone has ballooned. Tonya passed on a hand-me-down iPhone X because it was larger than the iPhone 6s that she had to buy to replace her dying iPhone 5s.
Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, is quoted in the iPhone SE press release as saying, “The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price.” That’s absolutely true, especially the “small size” part. However, then he goes on to say, “the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way.” No. When small size is the key feature, “improved” would require that it get smaller, not larger.
Sorry, Apple hates you and your tiny hands. And your small pockets.
Impressive Specs for the Price
Apart from the disappointing size, the new iPhone SE sports an impressive set of specs for the price. Little is particularly new here, of course, since it’s basically an upgraded iPhone 8. The key specs include:
- A13 Bionic: The second-generation iPhone SE uses the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. If past behavior is any indication, this second-generation iPhone SE won’t see any updates for years, so having the fastest chip available now will keep it up to snuff for some time.
- Improved photos: Although the base specs of the iPhone SE’s 12-megapixel rear and 7-megapixel front camera are the same as the iPhone 8’s cameras, the additional processing power of the A13 Bionic chip enables Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects, and Depth Control. Tests will undoubtedly be out soon, and we expect that the image quality will be noticeably improved over the iPhone 8.
- More storage options: The iPhone 8 offered storage of only 64 GB or 256 GB; the iPhone SE adds in the extremely welcome 128 GB option too.
- Video changes: There are several differences in the specs for video recording between the two models, but it’s impossible to tell if they’re substantive. The most likely one is the iPhone SE’s new “extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps” spec.
- 4.7-inch display: The screen technology appears identical to the iPhone 8, with 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 pixels per inch and a 1400:1 contrast ratio. It’s a Retina HD screen with True Tone and wide color display (P3).
- Haptic touch: Whereas the iPhone 8 supported pressure-sensitive 3D Touch, the iPhone SE drops back to the Haptic Touch approach that relies on the length of the press and can’t distinguish between different pressure levels.
- Touch ID: Although Apple has moved to Face ID for the 2018 and 2019 iPhone models, the iPhone SE sticks with the Touch ID sensor from the iPhone 8. Some people prefer Touch ID, and, especially as mask-wearing becomes more commonplace, Touch ID may be more effective than Face ID.
- Qi wireless charging: Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE supports wireless charging. Battery life is the same as the iPhone 8 as well, and it’s still fast-charge capable.
- eSIM-capable: Where the iPhone 8 was limited to a single nano-SIM, the iPhone SE has both a nano-SIM and supports Apple’s eSIM technology for a second number.
In short, then, the second-generation iPhone SE is just an iPhone 8 with a faster chip that enables better photos, a “just-right” 128 GB storage option, Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, and support for an eSIM-enabled second number.
What’s important about the iPhone SE, though, is its price. It costs $399, $449, or $549, depending on whether you want 64 GB, 128 GB, or 256 GB of storage. In comparison, equivalent models of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are $300 and $600 more, respectively.
So as much as the size of the second-generation iPhone SE is disappointing, the price—and the performance for that price—is extremely welcome. At $699, the iPhone 11 could never be considered inexpensive in any light other than that cast by the $999 iPhone 11 Pro and the $1099 iPhone 11 Pro Max.
If you don’t care about size, Apple is still selling the beefy iPhone XR for $200 more. Apart from its older A12 Bionic chip, the iPhone XR has Face ID and somewhat better specs than the iPhone SE. But if you’re going to spend $200 more, ante up another $100 and get the iPhone 11.
For some people, an iPhone is such an important part of their lives that there’s no question that it’s worth spending over $1000. But for many others, an iPhone is nice but not necessary, so having the second-generation iPhone SE cut that price by more than half will significantly increase Apple’s sales.
Well it’s finally landed. As expected, it an 8 on the outside, with the internals of the 11. $399 for a 64GB iPhone with an A13 is a really sweet deal.
I bet these will sell very, very well.
A pity it’s not really small. I would have preferred a more expensive device that tries to be the “old” SE in terms of form factor, but has a chin/bezel-free screen like the X. That would have also rendered about 4.7" of usable screen, but in a package substantially smaller than the 8-like new SE. That would for sure have not been cheap and I admit, battery life should be better this way too. I went from a 6 to an SE because I felt the 6 was too big. Couldn’t operate it with just one hand. Looks like Apple will force me to give up one-handed use when my SE dies. Sniff.
Nice. I like the big screen on my iPhone 6+, but given the pricing for the big-screen iPhone 11 models and the fact that the SE offers 64 GB of storage for $400, this may well be what I end up getting.
The fact that it is retaining Touch ID instead of Face ID is an added plus in my book.
Interestingly, in relative terms, it’s almost exactly the same size as the previous model. The 2016 SE was 89% the height of the next largest model and 88% of the width. The 2020 SE is 91% of the height of the next largest iPhone and 88% of the width. Weight? 2016 was 79% of the weight of the next up, and 2020 is 76%.
I recognize that absolute size may be more important for a lot of folks, but Apple seems to be positioning it about the same relative to the top of the line models.
I regularly look at the iPhone subreddit and lately there are a lot of people with iPhone 6s, 7 or 8 who have issues from broken screens to hardware failure who are now limited in how they can get support to get their phones fixed, which almost exclusively means mailing it to someone and being without the phone for days (if it is even repairable.) I have to think for a lot of people right now a phone at this price and at that size with 2019 specs (except cameras, which I believe is 2018/Xr equivalent) is fantastic.
I’m still using an iPhone 5 I almost bought an iPhone 11 but the huge size and huge price made me hesitate and finally decide my iPhone 5 is “good enough” for now. But the new SE is very tempting. While it’s a bit bigger than my 5, it’s not massively bigger, and I’m much more willing to drop $500 on a new phone than $1,000, and it will be nice to have Touch ID and be able to run an iOS newer than 10, so I’m leaning strongly to getting one.
I’m still using a 6, so very happy with this model. A mini headphone jack would have made it perfect for me, but I’ll just get the dongle thingy for my wired headphones.
I can understand SE owners will be disappointed, this new ‘SE’ does not do justice to the name. Apple should have called it a 9 and left the option to bring out a real SE replacement in the future.
My wife would love to have a phone the size of the screen on her 8. She dropped her XR too many times in a couple weeks, so traded it for an 8. But that’s still too big for her.
Sigh…
I think the old form factor doesn’t suit modern chipsets and battery requirements. I’ll have to let that dream go.
Well, looks like I’ll be sticking with my 11 pro. I know, some hardship…
The 11 pro is great, the cameras are good, night mode and video really good but the size still bothers me, I have to double tap to get the screen to slide down all the time and a load of apps don’t work well with that.
I just liked how the old 5 form factor felt in the hand and miss that,
Yep, still on an iPhone SE(1?). What is with the same name thing, that is just plain dumb.
This new iPhone SE(2?) is only small compared to a tablet, so that is a bit disappointing, but at least it has a home button.
I can understand why Apple wont make a new phone with the SE(1?) format, because its hard on developers to support the range of screens down to the S2 size (even Apple fails at this, I’ve seen system apps that can’t quite fit things on the screen). So it is disappointing, but understandable.
But those of us who just want a phone to do phone stuff for the most part really don’t need a 4.7" screen and the phone size that goes with it. I’m at my computer most of the time, so if I want to do something I just use that. Even in the car, I have Car Play, so the screen size makes no difference.
Gotta say I’m very disappointed with this from both size and cost perspectives.
I use an iMac for a large chunk of each the day. I have a large iPad Pro for other times.
As Peter says “just want a phone to do phone stuff for the most part”. Why would I bother with an Apple phone at all in that case? So I can sync Contacts, Calendar, Messages and Notes as simply as possible with the iMac and iPad.
Is that convenience worth NZD 1,000 (NZD 800 for the 64GB model and NZD 180 for Apple Care)?
Hmmmm – probably not.
Cheers, Gobit
Slightly off topic, but is there a big technological jump for Apple to make an iPad cellular into a phone? As in true phone, not with 3rd party apps. Is the cellular iPad missing some hardware? If I had to stop buying one, I slightly prefer the iPad over the iPhone. Especially if I have a watch and AirPods.
Yes. For one thing it’s missing the NFC chip that allows the iPhone to be used with Pay at a POS terminal.
I use a watch for that. Slightly better as I don’t have to Face ID each time.
But your watch will only work with your phone. It doesn’t connect to an iPad nor is there an app for iPad to configure and update your watch.
I currently own the original SE, and I’m going to keep using it for as long as I can. Then I’ll see what I can get at Apple’s refurbished section.
Agree, with the understanding that “phone stuff” includes tethering, in case I need to get some non-phone stuff done while away from home (on a MacBook). This is where the original SE excels; it’s a phone and a hot-spot and it’s only slightly oversized.
Well put, @ace.
I’m excited. My 3.5 year old iPhone7 has a cracked screen and I’d like to replace it. The new SE, for me, is the perfect size and price.
In four years, it will be relative to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
John Gruber has a nice analysis of how the new SE fits into Apple’s strategy and lineup:
I have an SE and find it a little ironic that they claim one of the successes is the size of the original SE, and then make it bigger. Quote “The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way”… so Apple is still saying that bigger is better since that was one of the “improvements”?
Without seeing it side by side, it will be hard to compare. I already have a hard time fitting the SE (with case) into some of my cycling jersey pockets.
I will check it out though, since mine is 4 years old I’m going to need a replacement at some point.
Diane
I was planning on getting up early and pre-ordering the new SE. I really like my SE- Just the ability to move around the apps with one hand and a thumb. Then I read that is the same size as the 6S.
What! I need a new SE as my screen was replaced by a third-party vendor that uses cheap screens.
So therefore my polarized glasses do not work with it- the entire screen is black. Also holding the phone to your hear produces unwanted key presses- something really wierd. So I just ordered a brand new OLD SE from a vendor in China via ebay, and I bumped up the memory to 128GB- great price also. I read in the Wash. Post that supplies will be running out of those also.
That’s brave! Let us know how it works out.
Tonya ordered an iPhone SE this morning to replace her aging iPhone 7. She’s not happy about the size, and wasn’t happy about the iPhone 7 size either, but at least it’s not as large as all the newer models.
I ordered mine in bright red just a bit ago. Since it’s the same size as my iPhone 7, it will work for me. I’ll be so happy to no longer have to view through the screen crack, that is now accumulating dust.
I totally get that. I went from a 6 to a 2016 SE because of size.
That said, in terms of performance, camera, and battery life she should nevertheless see a really nice boost. Be sure to let us know how that transition goes and of course first impressions. Anxious to hear actual user reports.
I was just thinking, if anything happened to my 2016 SE (I only just bought it last year), bright red would be the color I’d choose for my replacement 2020 SE.
I wonder if it would look even better if it had red chin/bezels vs. black. I don’t think Apple has ever done any others for those than black and white though.
I have an SE that I ordered from China on eBay many months ago. Arrived in original unopened packaging, and even included a converter for charging cord in case I was overseas. No problem with it at all.
I used to own an SE. I initially liked its compact size but I found the screen a bit too small and a little difficult to see, especially when taking pictures. I own an 11 Pro now and its size is perfect for me. I’m also impressed by how well the Face ID works. It almost never fails, even with my hat on, as opposed to the Touch ID that only worked about half the time.
You can always go to a company like ColorWare and buy a custom skin for your phone. They don’t have skins for the 2020 SE yet, but I’m sure they will soon. Their iPhone 8 skins might fit, but I’d wait for official support just in case they don’t.
Ordered! (Black, 256G) Supposed to get here May 4 - 6.
In addition to this, I’ve read some articles about how the new SE form factor and price will also make it very appealing in challenging markets for Apple, especially India and China. The new SE will also increase sales for services as well as iPhones:
https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/202004161883/apples-new-iphone-seeks-broader-appeal-wsj
Do you really think Apple cares about developers, though? They’re happy to introduce new screen sizes whenever it suits their needs on the larger end.
