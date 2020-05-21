Why You Shouldn’t Make a Habit of Force-Quitting iOS Apps or Restarting iOS Devices
When Apple’s engineers designed iOS, they took the opportunity to pare away behaviors and usage patterns that were unnecessary in a modern operating system running on tightly controlled hardware. Two of the most obvious were quitting apps and restarting/shutting down the device. However, those capabilities had to remain accessible somehow. iOS apps can still freeze or otherwise freak out such that they can’t be used again until the user force-quits them, and iOS devices can still get into states where a restart is the only solution.
So Apple hid these troubleshooting features. You can force-quit a frozen iOS app by swiping up on its thumbnail in the App Switcher. Like so many other iOS gestures, that isn’t something you’d be likely to discover on your own, though Apple does document it. The Restart/Shut Down combination from macOS also made its way to iOS, though iOS muddles the terminology. (Apple’s documentation calls the process of pressing and holding the side or top button until the power-off slider appears “restarting,” even though it’s more like the Mac’s Shut Down command, given that it involves a power cycle. Indeed, in Settings > General, the command is Shut Down.) If your iOS device is frozen, you can also force-restart it with a variety of button incantations that are more akin to pressing and holding a Mac’s power button for 5 seconds to power it down abruptly.
But here’s the thing:
Force-quit iOS apps or restart iOS devices only to fix problems!
Although Apple doesn’t use the “force-quit” terminology, the company’s support documentation is crystal clear about how this action is necessary only when apps aren’t responding.
Despite warnings like this, and for reasons I don’t entirely understand, a surprisingly large number of people have gotten into the habit of force-quitting iOS apps. I once sat next to a guy on an airplane who would open an app like Messages, look at it briefly, and then force-quit it as soon as he was done reading the message. (Having to watch this nervous tic behavior for the first 20 minutes of the flight drove me batty, so I asked him if he would be interested in a tip that would improve his iPhone’s battery life and performance. Happily, he was.) I’ve even heard of people shutting down their iPads at the end of the day, much as they might have shut off a Macintosh SE/30 in 1990.
Yes, in the old days on the Mac, you wanted to quit inactive apps to free up memory and CPU power. And yes, in the old days on the Mac, it made sense to shut down every night to save power and to ensure that the Mac came up in a clean state the next morning. Neither of those behaviors is nearly as necessary as they used to be. The uptime command in Terminal reports that my 27-inch iMac has been running for (only) 12 days, and I have 20 apps open in the Dock, with over 700 processes showing in Activity Monitor. This is Unix!
In normal usage, I quit Mac apps when I can’t imagine when I would next use them, and I restart when Apple releases a macOS or security update. I only shut the iMac down when I travel for more than a few days because it uses so little power in sleep that starting it up from scratch might consume more (I tested it a while back, but there are a lot of variables). And that’s a desktop Mac—my MacBook Air spends every moment of its unused time in sleep.
Back to iOS. Because force-quitting apps and restarting or shutting down devices are necessary only to fix unanticipated problems, there are two notable downsides to engaging in such behavior as a matter of habit: reduced battery life and wasted time.
Force-Quitting iOS Apps and Restarting Hurts Battery Life
Why would these behaviors reduce battery life? Remember, iOS is a modern operating system that’s built on top of Apple’s proprietary hardware. Apple has put a great deal of effort into ensuring that iOS knows the best ways to manage the limited hardware resources within your iPhone or iPad. No one, possibly short of an iOS systems engineer armed with Apple’s internal diagnostic and debugging tools, would be able to outguess iOS itself on issues like memory usage, power draw, and CPU throttling.
When you invoke the App Switcher in iOS, you can swipe right to see all the apps you’ve used, possibly since you got your device. (The very first app in my iPhone 11 Pro’s App Switcher is Apple’s Tips, which I think came up automatically when I turned the iPhone on last year and hasn’t been touched since. It’s difficult to count apps in the App Switcher, but I probably have at least a hundred in there.) As the number of apps in the App Switcher should indicate, those apps are not necessarily running—they merely have run at some point in the past. They’re much more like the contents of the Mac’s Apple > Recent Items menu.
In normal usage, iOS devotes the lion’s share of CPU and memory resources to the app that you’re using. That’s sensible—the performance of that app is paramount. However, the next few apps in the App Switcher may also be consuming some CPU and memory resources. That’s because iOS correctly assumes that you’re most likely to return to them, and it wants to give you the best experience when you do. The screen shouldn’t have to redraw, Internet-loaded content shouldn’t have to update, and so on.
But the rest of the apps further back in the App Switcher? They’re just cardboard cutouts holding a spot so you could open them again more easily than finding their icons on a home screen. In fact, switching to one of them is just like opening an app for the first time in weeks—iOS can do nothing to reduce the impact of launching it since it has to load the app’s code and data into memory, update its content from the Internet as necessary, and so on.
Launching apps in this way is expensive in terms of CPU and memory usage, and anything that forces iOS to spin up the CPU or move data around in memory consumes battery power. Apple knows that long battery life is essential for iPhones and iPads, so iOS tries hard to avoid those power-sucking app launches whenever possible.
But when you force-quit an app and open it again later, you’re preventing iOS from using its tricks to reduce CPU and memory usage—every launch is a fresh launch and consumes more battery power. For instance, once she learned in a TidBITS Talk discussion that force-quitting apps was a bad idea, reader Kimberly Andrew found that her iPad lasted 4 days on a single charge instead of requiring nightly recharging. Your experience may not be so dramatic, but if you let iOS manage your device’s resources, you’ll get the best possible battery life for your usage patterns.
What about restarting your device? It provokes the same hit to battery life, in spades, since restarting forces iOS to launch everything from scratch, along with a wide variety of background tasks that you never see. Luckily, I don’t see people restarting nearly as often as I see them force-quitting apps.
Force-Quitting iOS Apps and Restarting Wastes Your Time
From my explanation above, it should be clear that preventing iOS from managing CPU and memory resources by force-quitting apps will also reduce performance. It may be less obvious than it would be on the Mac, where launching an app might take a few seconds but switching to a running app is instantaneous, but it’s a similar performance hit.
The more important CPU cycles to preserve, however, are between your ears. Any time you force-quit an app that’s behaving normally, you’re doing something that’s completely unnecessary. It wastes your time both quitting the app and launching it again if you want to use it again soon. You can’t even use the App Switcher as a shortcut for finding the app’s icon on a home screen.
Even worse is thinking that there’s any benefit to shutting down an iOS device when you’re not using it for a bit. iOS is not quick to restart—it took 68 seconds to power down my iPhone 11 Pro and wait for it to come back up. That’s a long time to stare at the white Apple logo. Sure, you could do something else during that time, but again, it’s completely unnecessary, wasting your time to shut down, start up, and deal with slower apps for a bit. Don’t bother.
Besides, surely you have better things to think about.
Force-Quitting and Restarting Are Useful Problem-Solving Tools
Let’s keep some perspective. As much as force-quitting iOS apps and restarting devices unnecessarily reduce battery life and waste your time, those actions won’t actually hurt anything. They’re bad habits, but they aren’t like unceremoniously unplugging a Mac’s external drive, where you could lose or corrupt data if files were open for writing.
There are times when iOS apps freeze or refuse to refresh or otherwise misbehave in ways that you can’t otherwise fix. That’s when a force-quit is absolutely the thing to do. Similarly, I’ve seen situations where my iPhone inappropriately reported No Service or was just being weird, and a restart was a quick and easy fix. Don’t be shy about restarting if your device isn’t working as it should, and of course, if the screen is frozen or the entire device is unresponsive, look up and invoke those force-restart button incantations.
Finally, there have been a few reasons in the past to engage in these behaviors, although they shouldn’t be necessary any longer. Most notably, early mapping apps weren’t always good at ending GPS-based navigation, which is a significant power draw, so for a while, it was worth force-quitting such apps to ensure they didn’t continue to navigate in the background. I haven’t seen that problem in years, but it’s not inconceivable it could crop up again with some app. In general, if you’re interested in preventing apps from doing things in the background, block them in Settings > General > Background App Refresh.
Plus, if you’re dealing with an iPhone with a weak battery, for instance, it might make sense to shut it down entirely to preserve battery life if you don’t plan to use it for at least a few hours. It’s impossible to know when the extra power draw from a cold boot would be greater than the power consumed in sleep (you’d also definitely want to enable Low Power Mode, put it into Airplane Mode, and disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), but at some point, shutting it down would be better.
In general, then, let force-quit and restart be problem-solving techniques you use only as needed, and if you’ve gotten in the habit of force-quitting or restarting regularly, give your iPhone a break.
Another side of the coin to consider.
Adam’s right…theoretically killing apps reduces battery life…but I wonder if that is actually true in a meaningful sense…i.e., how much does battery life get killed by relaunching apps. I would tend to think that the actual reduction is small and just gets lost in the weeds of usage.
Similarly…how much time is wasted by waiting on apps to relaunch.I didn’t do any sort of engineering analysis…but a quick test shows that it might be a second or two slower launch…but not always as the app may have been essentially quit by iOS anyway by the time you get back to it.
Lastly…one gets to know what apps misbehave and need killing…for my wife and I it’s the local PBS radio station app. It’s got a sleep timer option and it works correctly if you freshly launch the app every night. If you don’t…then it lasts usually 3 nights before the sleep timer doesn’t turn it off after the selected time…but sometimes it’s 2 and sometimes it’s 4 or 5…so we’ve gotten in the habit of killing it every morning rather than wake up at 0300 with the radio still on.
I generally agree that force quitting should be reserved for apps that “needed killing anyway” as they used to say out in the Old West…but the limited relaunch time delay and questionable battery life issues (unless the latter is quantified somewhere) don’t really seem to be much of an issue.
Yeah…Apple says that it’s not necessary…but then Apple says that if you read a message on an iOS device the Unread blue dot will disappear…which isn’t always true. They also probably would say that if you were in Mail and switched to another app then went back to Mail you would be displaying the same mail in left and right columns as when you left…and that when you are reading messages in Mail and you deleted them the left hand column would auto scroll so the currently viewed in the right hand column message was visible and highlighted in the left column…and neither of those are true as well so I’m not sure that Apple’s recommendation really means much in reality albeit it is probably correct in a world without a buggy iOS.
In general this all makes sense.
Waze is a notable exception in my experience. It seems to actively strive to keep using Location Services no matter what your setting for that might be. And when I have finished using it, it will continue trying to read the GPS location (presumably to help me remember where my driveway is) unless I force quit it.
I agree with the general point, though, and appreciate the article.
As I mentioned, @andkim1974 said that her iPad lasted 4 days instead of 1 after stopping this behavior. That’s way more than weeds.
It’s undoubtedly not a lot per launch, as I say. But the mere fact that you think, “I must quit this app,” and you open the App Switcher, find it, and swipe up is more than a second or two. If someone said you should pull your earlobe every time you were done using an app, you’d say they were crazy. But that’s pretty much what’s going on here—a thought and action that’s at best completely unnecessary and at worst reducing battery life and performance.
That’s a shame, and it’s too bad that the developers (owned by Google now, right?) haven’t fixed that behavior.
Since my post originally inspired this piece—thanks, Adam!—I feel compelled to remind everyone that my query was triggered by an app (Words With Friends) that indeed had frozen, leaving me unable to reach other apps, and by a new iPhone where force-quitting wasn’t working as on my previous iPhone. (Because: Reachability!)
True…and I only kill apps that deserve it. My wife kills more but generally only the misbehaving ones.
The biggest irony is that force quitting an iOS app doesn’t even quit the app. The app still resides in memory!
All force quitting does is send a signal to the app that the next time it comes into the foreground, the app should reinitialize itself.
iOS manages its memory. When more memory is needed, iOS will determine what apps to kill or cache memory that can be freed. In fact, if an app is written correctly, you’ll never know if an app quit since apps are supposed to save their state since any time they could be terminated by the OS. A well written app should restart and return to exactly the point where it left off.
I think a lot of it depends on your device. For instance, my iPhone 6, which only has 1GB of RAM, tends to terminate apps whether or not I “force quit” them, simply because other apps need the memory. Especially the games, which tend to consume all free memory on this device. I know this is happening, because the game will go through its entire “cold start” sequence on launch, even if I only switched away (e.g. to Messages or Mail) for a few minutes.
On the other hand, my iPod Touch (which has 2GB of RAM), doesn’t have this problem. I can switch away from a game to something else (even other games), and come back to find it still running where I left it, even a few days later.
FWIW, I only force-quit apps when I see something weird happening. Usually when I notice the system becoming sluggish - I assume some app is monopolizing the CPU. Since I don’t know which one (and usually don’t want to take the time to find out), it’s easy enough for just force-quit them all. But I only do that when I’m seeing a problem. Under normal circumstances, I let iOS handle process management.
But I can’t agree with the article when it comes to the Mac platform.
That’s nothing . My mid-2011 Mac mini server, running Sierra has an uptime of 231 days! Mostly because Apple hasn’t shipped any updates that require a reboot for quite a long time.
I’m sure that having 16 GB of RAM also helps
My mini server is never shut down and never goes to sleep because it’s a server for my home network. It needs to be available 24/7 for devices that need to access it (including mundane services like DHCP).
I do make a point of quitting apps when I’m done with them, however. There are too many apps with memory leaks (Microsoft Office and Firefox, I’m looking at you) to leave them running 24x7. If I do that, their memory footprints grow and grow without end, killing all system performance when the swapping begins. Quitting when I’m done with the app and restarting when I need it again eliminates this problem.
I don’t see reduced performance because macOS has very good caching (especially with 16GB of RAM, when I don’t generally need nearly that much). An app that may take a minute to launch (from a hard drive) the first time after a login will re-launch in a second or two, even if it’s been a few days since I quit. Since I only log out in order to switch users (e.g. some other family member needs to use it), everything I commonly use launches pretty fast.
My MacBook Air is similar. I quit apps when I’m done with them for pretty much the same reason. But the need is greater there because that computer only has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD. And yes, that computer is asleep whenever I’m not actively using it - battery life is far more precious than CPU cycles on a laptop!
I force-quit apps for one reason – to reduce location and other information that is shared about me.
I use Privacy Pro, tweak iPhone Settings such as those under Privacy as well as Background App Refresh. But this is not perfect since I sometimes need to disable those settings to get an app to work.
I could delete the offending apps, and in many cases, I have done so. But I also want the convenience of using other apps that, unfortunately, send data to marketing entities and others. In those cases, I use the app and then force-quit when I am done. I am minimizing the shared data – the app gets me while I use the service, but then I cut off the flow by force-quitting. (Privacy Pro is very good at showing the offending activity.)
Hope this force-quit rationale makes sense.
I am an avid force-quitter — though to be fair, that’s not how I’ve thought of it before. I always likened it to closing an app, same as I do on Mac. When I’m done with the app, I close it until I need it again.
I am in no way doubting the technical accuracy, but this seems crazy to me. I use the app switcher as a sort of to-do list, in that if it’s open it’s because I need it. The prospect of having hundreds of apps open (every app still on the phone since I started it up) makes me feel physically ill.
The mental overhead that would require for me to be able to switch between apps is not insignificant; it seems bonkers to me that I have do more work so that the computer can do less work. I understand that it’s in large part due to the mental model in my head being incompatible with that of the device, though I would also argue there are better ways Apple could have dealt with this (have the app switcher be apps that are “active,” and removing it from that screen does NOT remove it from memory, with a separate way to “force-quit” misbehaving apps, which apparently should be done extremely infrequently).
Adam writes:
I wonder how fast you can find the app that you want to use next among those hundred.
Servers are of course Macs of a different color.
It sounds like you’re actually relatively similar to me. I don’t quit my standard apps because they don’t have memory leaks—for a while, Spark while running in Mojave had a heck of a leak (I’ve caught it using 40+ GB of my 32 GB of RAM). But either they fixed it or the problem went away in Catalina.
Privacy Pro is this?
I can’t argue with why you’re force-quitting apps, since you’re obviously aware that the best solution is to avoid using such privacy abusers whenever possible, but I am curious about one thing. Privacy Pro can identify apps that are sending your data out in the background even when you presumably have Location Services set to While Using and Background App Refresh turned off, but it can’t block that behavior?
It sounds as though you’ve centered your use of iOS around the App Switcher rather than the Home screen. I won’t say that’s “wrong” per se, but it does feel odd, given that it’s not something you can see by default and accessing it is harder than viewing the home screen. Plus, the order of thumbnails in the App Switcher constantly changes, so you’ll need to exert more mental effort to identify apps there (though the thumbnails are much bigger) than with Home screen icons in static locations.
You don’t say what model iPhone or iPad you’re using, but with the Face ID models, swiping along the bottom of the screen switches between apps without entering the App Switcher at all. It’s a fluid and highly functional approach, if wildly non-discoverable.
I never bother looking past the last three or four apps because it would take way too long to figure out what app I want among a constantly resorted list. In fact, as I suggested above, I almost never use the App Switcher at all because it’s much harder to use than the Face ID-device swipe-along-the-bottom trick for switching among the last few apps.
While I am on board with never force quitting apps except when one is misbehaving, there is security value to periodic reboots to remove exploits, as many don’t have persistence past a reboot. This is not a concern for most people as it is rare and the result of being targeted (reporter, politician, activist, repressed population, etc).
(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged)
Isn’t app resource usage a problem with more than one dimension (CPU usage/power drain)? For example. Wunderground, my favorite weather app, by default has the setting “Background App Refresh” set to On.
If your iOS device is snoozing the night away in someplace outside the reach of secure WiFi (it happens), or even spending a few hours in that situation, and if that someplace has poor wireless reception, keeping an app with frequent data and display updates active may be ramming the transponder power up to maximum again and again. I realize that the solution in this case is setting the Wunderground background refresh preference to OFF, but if one’s sleepy or distracted, one might forget.
I feel certain there are scores of the repopulate apps that also download data in a way users like. Maybe iOS needs a option that prevents all cellular data downloads while Do Not Disturb is active.
And yes, my phone has more than once decided to burn 20% or more of its remaining charge overnight (and thus going into the dreaded I Will Not Talk To You Until You Plug Me In To a Power Source mode) even while connected to a WiFi network, with three "bars.’
I explained this to a friend as being like “taking the trash out to the end of the driveway every time you put something into the garbage can.” That got the sense of how it wasted resources.
That’s how people run out of space on their laptops. They never empty their trash can. In this case, whatever resources are being kept around to show that you used an app 6 months ago.
Just leave it permanently off. That way there’s nothing to forget. Whenever you want to check the weather you’ll be bringing the app to the foreground where it will then update.
Wow I’d be very careful around her!
I agree force quitting is pointless and wastes battery, but this doesn’t pass my BS test ! Something else was going on IMHO.
An Apple engineer told me that rigorous internal testing revealed such actions as being the major cause of shortened battery life and I’ve heard from dozens of users who have found it to make a significant difference in their charging needs.
Battery life. That’s enough to convince me to no longer force quit my apps. I was among those few who in the original conversation here admitted regular force quitting and shutting down at the end of the day. My reasoning was because I thought leaving the apps running was using valuable RAM. I have since learned the error of my ways. Haven’t shut down my heavily used iPad in ten days although I find that I still have to plug it in after about ten hours of browsing and reading. Pretty much the same with my Mac Air although I rarely shut down that machine. I been using Macs since my first Mac Plus in 1986 and possibly these are holdover behaviors from those days…
Actually, the bigger culprit on recent laptops is the mostly hidden Local TimeMachine backups! See this article https://www.howtogeek.com/212207/how-to-free-up-space-used-by-time-machines-local-backups-on-your-mac/ and this one: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204015
I needed to free up a lot of space on my hard drive, so I deleted my mail archives (80gb). That took enough time that the storage was copied into local snapshot, so the data wasn’t visible to me, but I still didn’t have the needed disk space (until I cleared the local snapshots.) That was Very Frustrating, it took me a couple hours to figure this out, remove the old data, and then restore from backups.
A utility to automatically purge stuff that’s been in the trash for a long time helps enormously. Especially since your Trash probably contains a mix of stuff you just deleted (which you’d probably want to keep for a little while) and stuff you deleted a while ago (which you can probably get rid of).
On any relatively-current macOS releases (including Sierra), there is a Finder preference for “Remove items from the Trash after 30 days”.
What I like even better is what Windows does. Its Recycle Bin properties page has a setting where you pick a maximum size. When the total amount of data in it exceeds the maximum, the system will remove those files that have been in there for the longest amount of time, as necessary to bring the total size below the maximum.
A friend of mine developed (many years ago) a macOS package to implement the Windows semantics for trash management (including many more advanced configuration options), called Compost. It hasn’t been updated for a very long time and is only 32-bit (so it’s incompatible with Catalina), but the core functionality still works great on my Macs running Sierra. I’m going to really miss it when I buy new Macs that won’t be able to run it.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum