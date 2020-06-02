Apple Devotes Apple Music to #BlackLivesMatter

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



As protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd continue around the world, Apple has taken the unprecedented step of devoting Apple Music to support Black voices and Black communities. All of Apple Music’s screens—For You, Browse, and Radio in the Music app—display only Apple’s words and a single Listen Together button that plays the Beats 1 radio station. It’s a powerful and appropriate statement, and one that I hope we can all get behind.

You can still play music from Apple Music that you’ve added to your library, and you can still search for and play artists, albums, and songs in Apple Music. Personally, I’m going to spend the rest of the afternoon listening to Aretha Franklin.

Apple has also collected a number of movies and documentaries in a Confronting Systemic Racism section in Apple TV—scroll down in Watch Now.

As much as these expressions of support are absolutely welcome, Apple, like many tech companies, has had trouble implementing its commitment to diversity in its US workforce, particularly in leadership roles. The company releases a regular report on its Inclusion & Diversity page detailing its progress in hiring what it calls “underrepresented minorities”—look at the interactive chart at the bottom of the page for the numbers. Apple will undoubtedly be updating the page with figures from 2019 soon, and we’ll cover it more thoroughly then.