macOS 10.15.7 Catalina, iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1, and tvOS 14.0.1 Squash Bugs

It’s one of Apple’s operating system update days again!

Apple released macOS 10.15.7 Catalina, which resolves a problem that prevented Macs from automatically connecting to Wi-Fi and another that stopped files from sync files through iCloud Drive. A third bug fix addresses a graphic issue on the recently released 2020 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT. It also includes four security fixes. You can download the 2.84 GB update in System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple has also released iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 to address the following bugs in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14:

iPhones and iPads resetting default Web browsers and email clients back to Safari and Mail after restart

Camera previews not displaying on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

An issue that prevented iPhones and iPads from connecting to Wi-Fi

A bug that prevented sending email with some providers

A problem that prevented images from appearing in the News widget

It also reportedly resolves a bug that prevented apps from showing up in Spotlight searches.

You can install the update, which weighs in at 171.2 MB on an iPhone 11 Pro and 133.9 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in Settings > General > Software Update, in the Finder in macOS 10.15 Catalina, or through iTunes in earlier versions of macOS.

Apple also released watchOS 7.0.1, which fixes some payment cards being disabled in Wallet. You can install the 70.7 MB update from the Watch app, under My Watch > General > Software Update. Make sure the watch is charged to at least 50%, connected to the charger, and near the iPhone. It’s usually best to update it at night, although the small size of this update means it shouldn’t take too long.

Apple also released tvOS 14.0.1 with “general performance and stability improvements.” Install it on your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K in Settings > System > Software Updates, or just let it install on its own sometime if you’re not noticing any problems. (There had been some complaints about tvOS not recognizing the Siri Remote.)

Outside of the four security issues addressed in macOS 10.15.7, none of these updates have published CVE security notes.

If you’ve already installed the major updates and you’re experiencing any of these issues, you should update right away. Otherwise, it’s worth waiting a day or two to see if any unexpected side effects crop up. If you’re still on iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, or tvOS 13, it’s worth holding out for another few weeks to let things continue to settle down and so developers can release updated versions of their apps.