New Dutch and Japanese Translators Wanted!

Many people don’t realize this, but TidBITS is translated each week into both Dutch and Japanese, thanks to the efforts of dedicated groups of volunteer translators, some of whom have been working together for years. As with any volunteer effort, new blood is occasionally necessary, and the coordinators of both translations have asked me to put out a call for new members.

If you’re bilingual in English and either Dutch or Japanese (all three are not required, as impressive as that would be!), we could use your help. Both translation teams are running slightly short-handed and could use a few more volunteers to spread out the effort. In essence, you’d work with the team members to help translate TidBITS from English into either Dutch or Japanese for the nearly 2000 people who read TidBITS in those languages.

You can read more about what’s involved with both the Dutch translation and the Japanese translation on their respective pages. Thanks for any help you can provide, and note that as a token of our appreciation that Joe Kissell has been kind enough to continue, translators receive all Take Control ebooks for free.