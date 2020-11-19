Skip to content
Josh Centers

iOS 14.2.1 Fixes Three Bugs for iPhone 12 Users

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 exclusively for the iPhone 12 lineup: the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Don’t bother checking Settings > Software Update if you’re using an older iPhone. The update clocks in at 1.1 GB on an iPhone 12 Pro and can also be installed from your Mac in the Finder or through iTunes if you’re using macOS 10.14 Mojave or earlier.iOS 14.2.1 release notes

The iOS 14.2.1 update fixes a handful of iPhone 12-specific problems:

  • MMS messages not being received
  • Sound quality issues with Made for iPhone hearing aids
  • An unresponsive Lock screen on the iPhone 12 mini

There are no published CVE entries for this update.

iOS 14.2.1 is so specific that it’s probably fine to install immediately if you have one of the iPhone 12 models. If you don’t use text messages or hearing aids, and you don’t have an iPhone 12 mini, you could put off the update for a few days, just to be safe, but it’s not something to avoid for long.

