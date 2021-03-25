Remembering Dantz Development’s “Drink Different” Posters

Share Facebook

Nostalgia is in the air, with “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long being hired by Intel for a series of pro-PC ads that mock the Mac. Ignoring the question of how many non-geeks would even remember Apple’s “Get a Mac” campaign, I’d like to take us back a little further in Apple’s advertising efforts.

Remember Apple’s “Think different” poster campaign from 1997–98? Each poster featured a historical figure, accompanied by a small Apple logo and the words “Think different” in a corner. Wikipedia lists at least 29 individuals who appeared on the posters—a site called thecrazyones.it collects them all along with the TV ad that kicked off the campaign and supporting materials.

What you may not have known is that backup company Dantz Development parodied the “Think different” posters at its Macworld Expo parties for several years. Dantz’s “Drink different” posters mimicked Apple’s poster design but used photos of celebrities imbibing. We mentioned them briefly in “Macworld Expo SF ’99 Superlatives” (18 January 1999) when Jeff Carlson gave Dantz our award for the best party. We never had images to share—that was well before it was easy for us to publish photos in TidBITS.

I recently stumbled across a low-res archive of the original Dantz parody posters, so it’s time to share these images, 20-plus years after the parties and 16 years since Dantz itself disappeared, with its signature app Retrospect hopscotching to EMC and then—deep breath—Iomega, Roxio, Sonic Solutions, Rovi, Retrospect Inc., and StorCentric.

How many of these historical figures do you recognize? Which one also appeared on a “Think different” poster?