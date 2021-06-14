Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 to Block Security Vulnerabilities in Older iOS Devices

In a continued show of support for iOS devices that cannot update to iOS 14, Apple has released iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones and iPads. They include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

We recommend updating very soon because it includes important security updates to fix a couple of WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says are actively being exploited in the wild. You can install the iOS 12.5.4 update in Settings > General > Software Update.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 to Block Security Vulnerabilities in Older iOS Devices

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum