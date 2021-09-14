iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 Slated for 20 September 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple chose not to mention release dates during its “California Streaming” event, perhaps because it couldn’t predict the exact dates when recording the presentation. We now know that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 will all appear on 20 September 2021. Oddly, Apple buried these details on press release pages for the new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch Series 7. We expect Apple will release tvOS 15 that day as well, although there’s no guarantee.

I’ve been running the betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for several months, and they have been remarkably stable. Much more so than macOS 12 Monterey, which I don’t anticipate seeing until November. That said, unless you’re an inveterate early adopter, we recommend waiting a couple of weeks or until Apple releases the X.1 updates, especially since the servers are often slammed on launch day. Make sure you have a backup before initiating the upgrade, too!

I would be remiss if I didn’t throw in a shameless plug for my book, Take Control of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, which documents all the new features in those operating systems, including major changes to Safari, the new Live Text feature, Focus (which is like Do Not Disturb on steroids), and more. I plan to refresh that book—a free update for existing owners, of course—soon to cover new iPhone 13 features and some other things, but it’s in decent shape now. (Feel free to ignore my warning about Apple’s CSAM detection, which has been delayed for now; see “Apple Delays CSAM Detection Launch” 3 September 2021).

I’ve also drafted an update to Take Control of Notes to tackle new features like tags and @-mentions. Then I’ll turn my attention to an update to Take Control of Apple TV to address the minor changes in tvOS 15 and add overdue details about the second-generation Siri Remote. There’s no rest for the wicked or anyone who writes about Apple.