Adam Engst No comments

Unlock with Apple Watch Broken for Some iPhone 13 Owners, Fix Coming Soon

Unlock with Apple Watch error for iPhone 13

Many iPhone 13 owners, including me, have run into a problem that prevents them from enabling the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that automatically unlocks your iPhone using your watch if a mask foils FaceID.

After I migrated from my iPhone 11 Pro to my new iPhone 13 Pro, Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Unlock with Apple Watch was disabled. When I tried to enable it, I got an “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” error. Boo!

Apple has now acknowledged this problem and promises a fix in an upcoming software update. It will be welcome—the Unlock with Apple Watch feature is a godsend when wearing a mask in public situations, something that’s once again a necessary precaution even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Comments About Unlock with Apple Watch Broken for Some iPhone 13 Owners, Fix Coming Soon

