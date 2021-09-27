Unlock with Apple Watch Broken for Some iPhone 13 Owners, Fix Coming Soon

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Many iPhone 13 owners, including me, have run into a problem that prevents them from enabling the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that automatically unlocks your iPhone using your watch if a mask foils FaceID.

After I migrated from my iPhone 11 Pro to my new iPhone 13 Pro, Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Unlock with Apple Watch was disabled. When I tried to enable it, I got an “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” error. Boo!

Apple has now acknowledged this problem and promises a fix in an upcoming software update. It will be welcome—the Unlock with Apple Watch feature is a godsend when wearing a mask in public situations, something that’s once again a necessary precaution even for those who are fully vaccinated.