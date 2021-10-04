Apple Watch Series 7 Release Dates Announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has announced availability dates for the Apple Watch Series 7. Orders begin 8 October 2021 at 5 AM PDT, and Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available in stores on 15 October 2021. However, Apple’s announcement says nothing about when orders placed on October 8th will arrive, which could suggest that supplies will be constrained, such that later delivery times will be likely for all but those who place the very first orders.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the 41 mm aluminum model. Apple has yet to release full pricing information, but we expect the stainless model to start at $799 as it did for the Series 6. There is also a new titanium Apple Watch Edition model, also without pricing details.

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five colors: midnight, starlight, green, blue, and (PRODUCT)RED. The stainless model comes in silver, graphite, and gold, while the titanium model comes in titanium and space black titanium. There are also Nike and Hermès variants.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a minor upgrade over the Series 6 (see “Apple Watch Series 7 Brings Modest Tweaks,” 14 September 2021). The most significant change is a larger and more space-efficient screen that allows for a full keyboard. The screen is also brighter and more durable.

If you own an Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 6, it’s probably not worth upgrading to the Series 7, assuming you’re happy with your current watch. Those who rely on a Series 4 that’s getting long in the tooth will likely appreciate the faster processor, larger screen, additional sensors, and improved battery life. However, if you’re still wearing a Series 3 or earlier, the Series 7 will be an enormous improvement to your Apple Watch experience, and it’s well worth upgrading.